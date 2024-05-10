11-year-old girl slashed near East Harlem subway station: Police

An 11-year-old girl was slashed behind her ear while near a subway station in East Harlem, police said.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. Friday in the area around the 6 train station at East 116th Street and Lexington Avenue, according to police. A man ran behind the young girl and allegedly cut her behind her ear.

The child was taken to Harlem Hospital, where she is expected to survive.

One person was taken into custody. No further information was immediately available.