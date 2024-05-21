Bronx

Donald Trump to hold campaign rally in the Bronx on Thursday

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former President Donald Trump plans to hold a campaign rally in the Bronx on Thursday evening, the campaign announced.

The rally will be held at 6 p.m. in Crotona Park in the South Bronx.

The Bronx campaign stop comes days after a stop in Wildwood, New Jersey that was estimated to bring in up to 100,000 attendees, according to the Associated Press.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Trump has teased a possible rally at Madison Square Garden, however nothing has been confirmed by the campaign or the venue.

The former president has been spending more time in New York City over the past two months as a result of the hush money trial against him. Closing summations in the case are expected next week.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This article tagged under:

BronxDonald Trumpdecision 2024
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us