Donald Trump to hold campaign rally in the Bronx on Thursday

Former President Donald Trump plans to hold a campaign rally in the Bronx on Thursday evening, the campaign announced.

The rally will be held at 6 p.m. in Crotona Park in the South Bronx.

The Bronx campaign stop comes days after a stop in Wildwood, New Jersey that was estimated to bring in up to 100,000 attendees, according to the Associated Press.

Trump has teased a possible rally at Madison Square Garden, however nothing has been confirmed by the campaign or the venue.

The former president has been spending more time in New York City over the past two months as a result of the hush money trial against him. Closing summations in the case are expected next week.