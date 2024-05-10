Food & Drink

Ever wonder what it would be like to drink a hot dog? A Brooklyn bar gives the answer

By NBC New York Staff

Get ready for a question you probably never thought you'd hear: Have you ever wanted to try a boozy glizzy?

Well, whether or not you asked for it, now's your chance to get one — and with a view, too.

At LilliStar, a rooftop bar in Williamsburg atop the Moxy Hotel, they are putting a new spin on the good old-fashioned hot dog, by turning it into a cocktail this summer.

Called the "Hot Doggin It," the bar said it evokes the essence of a hot dog. The ingredients for the drinkable dog include tequila, Lustau Vermut, tomato water and mustard seed agave.

And the presentation does not disappoint: It comes in a foil wrapper and is garnished with a cocktail weenie.

