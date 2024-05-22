Penn Station train service suspended due to downed power lines for second day in a row

For the second day in a row, train service into and out of New York Penn Station is being impacted by downed power lines.

NJ Transit said rail service in and out of the midtown transit hub was suspended as of 6:15 p.m. as a result of the power issues. Amtrak reported that its train service between Philadelphia and New York was "temporarily stopped."

"Due to downed wires there's a hold on service between Philadelphia and New York City," according to an Amtrak spokesperson, adding that the lines were down near Kearny.

North Jersey Coast Line and Raritan Valley said at least one train from each service was delayed.

Service Disruption: As of 5:36 PM ET, Due to downed overhead power lines between Newark (NWK) and New York (NYP), All travel in the area is temporarily stopped. Crews are working to resolve the issue. We will send updates as new information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) May 22, 2024

NJ Transit said rail tickets and passes would be cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, and 33rd St. in Manhattan.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

It was less than 36 hours ago, when travelers Tuesday morning faced similar delays due to another downed wire.