Penn Station train service suspended due to downed power lines for second day in a row

Amtrak and NJ Transit are both being impacted, with all Amtrak service between Philadelphia and NYC halted temporarily

By Brad Luck

For the second day in a row, train service into and out of New York Penn Station is being impacted by downed power lines.

NJ Transit said rail service in and out of the midtown transit hub was suspended as of 6:15 p.m. as a result of the power issues. Amtrak reported that its train service between Philadelphia and New York was "temporarily stopped."

"Due to downed wires there's a hold on service between Philadelphia and New York City," according to an Amtrak spokesperson, adding that the lines were down near Kearny.

North Jersey Coast Line and Raritan Valley said at least one train from each service was delayed.

NJ Transit said rail tickets and passes would be cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, and 33rd St. in Manhattan.

It was less than 36 hours ago, when travelers Tuesday morning faced similar delays due to another downed wire.

