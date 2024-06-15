NY early voting for June primary begins: Here's what voters need to know

Polls opened in New York once again on Saturday for the state's June primary elections.

As is tradition, polls opened 10 days before Election Day for an 8-day period of early voting. New Yorkers can pop over to their polling sites to cast their vote in a number of races, including congressional and state legislative races.

Here's what to know before you head to the polls:

Where do I vote?

New York registered voters can use THIS TOOL to look up their polling place.

Early voting in New York City runs from June 15 until June 23, leaving a one day break before the primary on June 25. Polling locations typically differ between early voting and Election Day. Make sure to double check your site beforehand.

Hours differ as well. Throughout early voting, polls will be open on the weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. But during weekdays, polling times shift significantly from day to day. Check hours here.

Because New York uses a closed primary, only registered party members can cast their ballot. The deadline to change party affiliation was back on Feb. 14.

Since COVID-19, New York has made it so everyone in the state can request an absentee ballot. The deadline to make an online request for an absentee ballot application by letter, telefax, or through the absentee request portal falls on June 15, the first day of early voting.

That's also the same deadline to register to vote.

If you need a little more time to request an early mail or absentee ballot, voters can still apply in-person through June 24. Here's the full list of election deadlines to know.

What's on my ballot?

U.S. Congress

The balance of power is up for grabs once again with all House of Representatives seat on the ballot this November.

In New York City, there are three (District 10, 14, & 16) congressional primaries. The most competitive race may be in 16, where incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman is facing off against Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

State Assembly

The state Assembly has an interesting slate for the 2024 primary. For the 17 districts on the ballot across New York City, only one has a showdown between Republicans; the other 16 are between Democrats.

State Senate

There's a bit less excitement in the other chamber, at least for city voters. Two Democrats are facing off in District 59 (Queens). Learn more about the candidates here.

What if I'm not registered to vote?

In New York you can register to vote online - CLICK HERE for the online registration portal.

The registration deadline for the primary election is June 15, but you can register now to vote in the General Election in November.