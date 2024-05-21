NJ Transit warns of 60-minute delays in, out of NY Penn

NJ Transit rail service into and out of New York Penn Station is subject to up to 60-minute delays Tuesday morning because of Amtrak overhead wire issues, the agency said.

Midtown Direct service was being diverted to Hoboken.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by New Jersey Transit buses and private carrier buses and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and the 33rd Street station in New York. Get more info and look at backup options.

Amtrak said its passengers could face 90-minute delays into and out of New York Penn.

ALERT: As of 7:40 am ET, All service entering in and out of New York (NYP) will experience delays up to 90 minutes late due to a disabled commuter train blocking the route in the north tube. We will provide an update as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) May 21, 2024