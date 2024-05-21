NJ Transit

NJ Transit warns of 60-minute delays in, out of NY Penn

The delays started around 8 a.m., just as Tuesday's peak morning rush got underway

By NBC New York Staff

NJ Transit rail service into and out of New York Penn Station is subject to up to 60-minute delays Tuesday morning because of Amtrak overhead wire issues, the agency said.

Midtown Direct service was being diverted to Hoboken.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by New Jersey Transit buses and private carrier buses and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and the 33rd Street station in New York. Get more info and look at backup options.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Amtrak said its passengers could face 90-minute delays into and out of New York Penn.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NJ TransitPenn StationCommuter Alert
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us