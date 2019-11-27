Little Jack is absolutely beside himself when he learns about Toys "R" Us closing "forever." (Credit: Brandi Murray)

What to Know A Toys R Us store is reopening on Wednesday in Paramus, New Jersey

The new retail store will welcome shoppers at Westfield Garden State Plaza after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

Its grand opening will be on Saturday with in-store events and giveaways, according to NJ.com

If you're planning to do some holiday shopping and don't want to do it online, you're in luck because Toys R Us is reopening on Wednesday in New Jersey.

After the company liquidated all of its stores across the country last year, Toys R Us came back to life under a new name: Tru Kids. The new retail store will welcome shoppers at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

Tru Kids is run by several former Toys R Us executives and its headquaters in Parsippanny is just a 20 minute drive from Toys R Us' former HQ in Wayne, New Jersey, CNBC reported.

Toys R Us filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in 2017 and pledged to stay open, but had poor sales during the critical holiday season as customers and vendors shied away.

The North Jersey store's opening on Wednesday is a soft opening ahead of Thanksgiving, NJ.com reported. Its grand opening will be on Saturday with in-store events and giveaways, according to the report.