More Key COVID Restrictions Lift Soon in New York (and Not Everyone Is Happy About It)

What to Know 10 new mass vaccination sites open across New York on Friday; appointments for those sites open up for booking Wednesday, the same day the next essential worker class is eligible statewide

Gov. Andrew Cuomo got his Johnson & Johnson vaccine Wednesday; he also announced more reopening moves, including an end to some curfews, the return of indoor fitness classes in NYC and other steps

New Jersey and Connecticut have expanded eligibility significantly in recent weeks; CT Gov. Ned Lamont says he plans to open access to people age 45-64 as early as Friday and 16-44 as early as April 5

In less than 24 hours, restaurants in New York City can boost their indoor capacity to 50 percent. And come Monday, diners will be able to work off their eats at group fitness classes in the five boroughs for the first time in more than a year.

The looming return of indoor fitness classes (33 percent capacity limit, masks and other COVID precautions required) was part of a bevy of reopening measures announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a conference call Wednesday.

Between now and April 5, New Yorkers will see restaurants outside the city go to 75 percent capacity. They'll see public high schools return in-person in the city, and the social gathering limits increase. Cluster zone restrictions will be erased. Smaller arts and event spaces will open. And some state curfews will lift, too.

But it was the indoor group fitness class issue with which New York City officials took issue. Less than an hour after Cuomo wrapped his Wednesday conference call, City Hall spokesman Bill Neidhardt condemned his actions on Twitter.

Cuomo is making public health decisions without any public health rationale. He's clearly putting politics before the data and science.



"Cuomo is making public health decisions without any public health rationale," Neidhardt said. "He's clearly putting politics before the data and science."

A day earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio was asked about the ongoing suspension for indoor group fitness classes. He said they come with "particular vulnerabilities."

His senior public health adviser, Dr. Jay Varma, said he was concerned about the heightened risk of viral spread in such classes, where people are in close proximity indoors and "breathing heavily." Participants' masks could also be less effective because sweat could make them wet or they might fall off, he said.

The city's health commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, echoed his colleague's worry, saying indoor group fitness classes "are the settings where we have seen COVID-19 spread. And those are the factors that facilitate that spread."

New York state will lift its curfew next month for casinos, movie theaters and some other establishments, but closing time will still be at 11 p.m. for bars and restaurants. NBC New York's Gilma Avalos reports.

Cuomo has said he's proceeding on a reopening course driven by data around risk factors and infection rates and will recalibrate that course if the data changes. Lately, that reopening has been a collision course between mayor and governor.

The two have long had an at-times contentious relationship, but de Blasio has been more prone to criticize his reopening and vaccination rollout measures in the last month amid sexual harassment allegations that have prompted the mayor to join others in calling for Cuomo's resignation. De Blasio also recently blasted Cuomo's decision to lift the state's domestic travel quarantine rule on April 1.

Cuomo has repeatedly refused calls to resign, denying he touched anyone inappropriately and asking New Yorkers to wait for the attorney general's final report before casting judgment. That investigation will likely take two months.

A Siena College poll showed most New Yorkers don't want the governor to resign, despite widespread calls from politicians to the contrary.

In the meantime, he has proceeded to make news on both the reopening and vaccination fronts. Cuomo's directives require more approval steps now that the state legislature has repealed his pandemic-related emergency powers, but neither the legislature nor the governor gave any indication his latest announcements might be reversed. And business owners, for one, are thrilled.

The owner of Sweet Water Dance and Yoga studio in the Bronx says she was in tears to learn that she can dust off the yoga mats that have been sitting unused since she had to close her doors 366 days ago.

"It put me in real financial peril because, at this point, I had beyond risked myself to keep my real estate," Yosara Trujillo said.

Gyms and fitness centers reopened in the five boroughs in early September, but indoor group classes have remained off the table since March 2020. Trujillo and others will be able to bring those back Monday, but the same rules previously ascribed for gym reopenings around hygiene, contact tracing and capacity apply.

Cuomo has cited sustained declines in viral rates across New York and an accelerated vaccination rollout in his reopening decisions. So too have neighboring Govs. Phil Murphy in New Jersey and Ned Lamont in Connecticut.

The latter two states join New York in taking major reopening steps over the next few weeks. In New Jersey, indoor dining goes to 50 percent capacity Friday, as does the cap for gyms and health clubs, recreational facilities, arcades and personal care businesses. Indoor and outdoor gathering limits both double.

Connecticut takes more aggressive measures the same day, lifting indoor capacity restrictions on nearly all businesses, including restaurants.

Unlike states like Texas and Mississippi that abruptly reopened their economies and lifted mask mandates earlier this month, the tri-state governors say face coverings will remain a core requirement for the foreseeable future.

The pace of vaccinations has scaled up rapidly in recent weeks but the oft-spoken goal of herd immunity, for which Cuomo puts the low threshold at around 75 percent, remains a still seemingly far-off objective.

In New York, more than 12 million-plus people are currently eligible for vaccination. The pool most recently expanded Wednesday, though no further new eligibility dates have been set at this point in the Empire State.

As of Wednesday, New York had administered at least one dose to nearly 4.7 million people, about 23.5 percent of the state's population. That number now includes Cuomo, who got his Johnson & Johnson shot earlier that day. More than 2.4 million -- 12.2 percent of the populace -- have completed their shot series.

In New York City, 1.7 million people (21 percent of the population) have gotten at least one dose, while nearly 856,000 (10.2 percent of the population) have both. The city did almost 375,000 total doses last week alone, de Blasio said. The mayor is also newly eligible for vaccination as a public-facing government worker.

He has said he would get the Johnson & Johnson shot as well but didn't establish a timeframe other than saying "soon" when asked about it on Wednesday.

Across the river, New Jersey has doubled-dosed nearly 1,070,000 people, about 12 percent of its population. Murphy says the state is about 45 percent of the way to his stated goal of administering at least one dose to 70 percent of New Jersey's adult population in the coming months.

Over in Connecticut, more than 14 percent of the population is also fully vaccinated. The Constitution State ranks seventh among U.S. states in terms of population percentage fully vaccinated, according to CDC data, though state-level reporting may indicate a higher number than the federal agency's data.

Only two states -- Alaska and South Dakota -- have administered at least one dose to a greater share of their respective populations than Connecticut (27.4 percent).

Alaska became the first U.S. state to open vaccination up to all people 16 and older earlier this month. Mississippi did it this week and Lamont hopes to make Connecticut the third as early as April 5 under an accelerated eligibility timeline.

All three tri-state governors have said they are scaling up distribution and administration efforts exponentially to meet President Joe Biden's plan of having all U.S. adults eligible for vaccination by late May. Cuomo called achieving Biden's goal perhaps the greatest logistical undertaking of local government ever.

Nationally, about 15.5 percent of U.S. adults 18 years and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Nearly 29 percent of that same population has received at least one dose, which 65.4 percent of those 65 and older have done.

The race, more of a marathon, has taken on heightened urgency in recent weeks as officials fight to maintain low hospitalization and death rates while battling to contain the spread of new cases, which top federal officials say have plateaued at a "very high" level across the country. With spring break coming up, and officials worried about lax COVID protocol among people traveling, the message is stark.

Don't let down your guard. Keep wearing a mask. Get vaccinated when it's your turn. And it doesn't matter which of the three brands you get. As New York City's health commissioner says, "The best vaccine is the one you can get now."