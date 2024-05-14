FBI, Homeland Security warn terror groups may try to target Pride Month events

Foreign terrorist organizations and their supporters may seek to exploit gatherings associated with the upcoming June 2024 Pride Month, according to a public service announcement alert issued Friday.

The alert is titled "Foreign Terrorist Organizations and their Supporters Likely Heighten Threat Environment during 2024 Pride Month.” Pride Month celebrations typically take place during the month of June.

The alert said foreign terror groups, specifically referencing ISIS, could target LGBTQIA+-related events and venues with the aim to "commit or inspire violence."

The alert did not specifically reference New York City, which hosts some of the largest Pride events in the world. The alert also did not say the New York area was a target. Federal authorities said they put out the alert to make sure residents remain vigilant.

"It's an alert for people to be aware of their surroundings, that there may have been some chatter on various sites talking about targeting LGBTQ communities, not just here but around the world," said Terry Monahan, the former NYPD chief of department.

Organizers of NYC Pride said this year's celebration will be just like any other -- full of joy, color and music. But NYC Pride organizers said they are aware of the alert and paying attention.

"We will do what we always do, which is work with law enforcement and our private security to make sure this is as safe as possible," NYC Pride's executive director, Sandra Perez, told NBC New York. Pride organizers said they will move forward with all their events as planned but will do whatever it takes to keep attendees and participants safe.

The warning specifically makes note of the eighth anniversary of the deadly Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando coming up on June 12. Federal authorities said pro-Isis messaging has praised that attack as something to be celebrated.

"I think it's always going to be scary for us as queer folks, you know, just in New York City and around the world," said Pride performer Mike Baerga. "No threat is going to hold us back from really enjoying ourselves and celebrating."

The alert warns Pride participants to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity or behavior to law enforcement.