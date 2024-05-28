Taxes

Still waiting on your tax refund? Here's how to check its status

There are a few ways to get more information on the status of your tax return

By Jennifer Vazquez

What to Know

Have you filed your taxes on time, but are now wondering: "where's my refund?"

Your refund status is normally available on the "Where's My Refund?" IRS website about 48 hours after e-filing a tax return. Using the website, you can also find refund information for the current year and past 2 years.

Typically, according to the IRS, to process your refund it takes up to 21 days for an e-filed return and four weeks or more for returns that are amended or were sent by mail.

However, there are several factors that may delay a refund, which may include errors in your tax return that may require additional reviews, corrections or forms. 

In a previous interview with NBC New York, Alejandra Castro, spokesperson for the IRS, advised taxpayers that visiting an IRS assistance center does not speed up one's refund, but rather the fastest way to find out information and to track one's refund is to use the IRS2GO app or the "Where's my Refund?" section on the IRS website.

"Visiting a taxpayer assistance center does not speed up your refund," Castro said. "However, if a taxpayer has any doubts about where their tax return is in the process, if it's been a long time that it seems to the taxpayer that something could be wrong, then they definitely should call the IRS or set up an appointment to go to one of the taxpayer assistance centers."

