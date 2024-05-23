Daredevil YouTuber known for videos speeding around NYC at 130 mph arrested

A YouTuber who posted videos of him speeding around New York City, avoiding police as he reached 130 mph at times, has been arrested.

Antonio Ginestri, otherwise known online as "Squeeze.benz" to his million followers on Instagram and YouTube, garnered a fan base for his daring videos showing him swerve through traffic in the five boroughs. The NYPD called him "one of the most prolific street racers" in the city.

Police said they arrested the 19-year-old Ginestri on May 16 — but it wasn't in connection with his videos or antics on the road. He was charged with assault for an incident on Feb. 10 inside the Steinway Deli in Queens. Police said the victim was at the deli in Long Island City when he was punched in the head.

Ginestri was arrested and charged with assault. A 16-year-old was arrested in April and charged with assault and harassment.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry said in a post on X that the arrest means Ginestri "can no longer treat the Big Apple like the Indy 500. To anyone thinking about putting themselves and others in danger, recklessly zooming through the streets of NYC, think again!"

But the NYPD was not alone in searching for Ginestri. Police in the New Jersey town of Fairfield said he was wanted on charges including burglary, theft, conspiracy and more.

He had posted videos taunting police in New Jersey as well, as one clip showed him doing donuts in the street around a Newark police vehicle.

Attorney information for Ginestri was not immediately clear.