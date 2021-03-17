Study Shows All 3 FDA-Approved Vaccines Protect Against Current COVID Variants

What to Know All three of the FDA-approved vaccines against COVID-19 show efficacy against the mutated strains of the virus, according to an analysis by the New York Blood Center (NYBC) published in Science Magazine.

NYBC found that the Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna vaccines create enough antibodies to fight the virus variants, according to the article “Vaccine efficacy probable against COVID-19 variants” by Dr. Christopher D. Hillyer and Dr. Larry Luchsinger.

However, according to the published analysis, the efficacy of vaccines need to be reexamined as new strains emerge.

Although the current mutated strains of COVID-19 are concerning, the NYBC found that the Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna vaccines create enough antibodies to fight the virus variants, according to the article "Vaccine efficacy probable against COVID-19 variants" by Dr. Christopher D. Hillyer and Dr. Larry Luchsinger.

“Our analysis finds that there is more than enough evidence to support that the vaccines will work against mutated forms of COVID-19,” said Luchsinger, Assistant Member, Lindsley F. Kimball Research Institute of the New York Blood Center, a nonprofit organization founded in 1964 that is one of the largest independent, community-based blood centers in the world.

“It has been incredible to see the science community come together and create these three vaccines in just under a year’s time. Given the increasing number of vaccinations each day and their effectiveness against COVID-19, we are very hopeful that the pandemic will soon be behind us," Luchsinger said.

"As variant strains emerge, we will need to reevaluate vaccine efficacy by testing the inhibition of viral infection in vivo rather than by quantifying the antibodies produced after in vitro exposure. Reliable proof of immunity through vaccination may only come through reinfection challenge experiments or through longitudinal studies of postvaccination subjects," the study reads.

In addition to this research, NYBC is developing two vaccine candidates that are currently in pre-clinical studies, conducting vaccines trials, as well investigating certain biomarkers that may determine a person's at risk level for severe disease. NYBC also maintains the nation’s largest public bank of COVID-19 convalescent plasma, which it can be used for research.