NYC, NJ Expand Indoor Dining to 50% Next Week; Mayor Expects All to Be Vaccine Eligible in June

What to Know New York vaccine eligibility expanded to people 60+ starting Wednesday, as pharmacies gained the right to administer doses to that group and teachers; it expands further early next week

Mayor Bill de Blasio says he expects everyone in New York to at least be eligible for vaccination by June 20; if the supply were sufficient, he says the city could dose everyone who wants it a month earlier

The accelerated vaccination rollout combined with sustained declines in virus rates have fueled a spate of significant reopenings across the tri-state area; next week will end on a big note

The governors of New York and New Jersey have issued a joint statement saying restaurants in the five boroughs and across the Garden State can boost indoor capacity to 50 percent as of Friday, March 19, the same day Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont lifts capacity restrictions completely on most businesses in his state.

Previously, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced all New York restaurants outside of the city could boost capacity to 75 percent at the same time, while indoor and gathering limits in New Jersey double next Friday as well. It's the most recent -- and most clear, as of late -- coordinated reopening effort by the governors as they push their states' continued progress in the COVID fight and scale up vaccination.

Restaurants devastated by the coronavirus pandemic rejoiced over the latest development, and they'll get another lifeline soon from the COVID relief bill. It includes more than $28 billion in grants for restaurants. President Joe Biden is expected to sign it into law as early as Friday.

The NYC Hospitality Alliance on Wednesday applauded the governor's decision to expand capacity limits after a year of "doom and gloom" for the industry.

“Cautiously and safely increasing indoor dining capacity at New York City restaurants to 50%, with an eye toward expanding in the future, more vaccinations, and dedicated restaurant relief on its way from the federal government gives our industry some optimism among all the doom and gloom of this past year," Andrew Rigie, the group's executive director, said.

While next Friday's capacity boost has restaurants miss out on more crowds for St. Patrick's Day (a holiday the governors may have wanted to skip, given the bar-hopping and crowds that famously appear in Hoboken and the city), businesses like Molly's Pub in Manhattan believe things are slowly returning to normal.

"It's a precursor for a complete revitalization of the restaurant business," said Molly's Pub owner, Pete O'Connell.

The Irish pub's permanent outdoor dining fixture will also help make up for the indoor limitations and it's ready for warmer weather. After owning the pub for decades, O'Connell says he can't help but feel optimistic.

"I've been lucky to have good health, at 73 I have good health. I'm lucky to own such a lovely place as this," he said.

As of Dec. 1, more than 110,000 U.S. restaurants were closed either temporarily or permanently, according to the National Restaurant Association. That’s 17 percent of the number of restaurants in business before COVID hit. In January, industry revenue was down more than 16 percent from a year earlier, the group said.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Tri-state governors have cited sustained declines in COVID hospitalization, death and transmission rates in tandem with an accelerated vaccination rollout as fuel for their reopening decisions. Lately, though, the new case declines in New York, New Jersey and much of the nation appear to have leveled off following a rapid descent from post-holiday highs earlier this year.

According to data from Johns Hopkins, the rolling average number of daily new cases across New York has remained mostly constant over the past two weeks at more than 7,000 per day. Local officials have expressed some wariness over the height of the plateau, as the head of the CDC recently shared similar worry on her part as it applies to the national level.

Part of it may be COVID fatigue. Part of it may be more contagious variants, two of which account for more than half of all current cases in New York City. Part of it may be a false sense of invincibility: "the vaccine is here, COVID is here."

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky says she is concerned about the leveling off in recent declines of COVID-19 cases across the country.

Whatever the reason(s), New York officials insist they are acutely monitoring data around the reopenings and will slow or even reverse the pace if the data warrants.

“In New York state, our decisions are based on science and data, and we are encouraged by the continued decline in infection and hospitalization rates,” Cuomo said Wednesday. "If we keep the infections down and vaccinations up, we will continue to stay ahead of the footrace against this invisible enemy and reach the light at the end of the tunnel."

More than 12 million New Yorkers are already eligible for vaccination, including the latest group (anyone 60 and older) made eligible Wednesday. Next week, more people -- social service and child service caseworkers, sanitation and DMV workers, county clerks, building service and election workers and public works employees and government inspectors join the ever-widening pool.

As of Thursday, New York state had administered at least one dose to nearly 4 million people, which reflects only a third of the number currently eligible (and indicates the length of the line) and about 20 percent of the state's population. Almost 2 million people, 9.8 percent of the populace, are fully vaccinated.

In New York City, 1.5 million people (17.4 percent of the population) have gotten at least one dose, while nearly 690,000 (8.2 percent of the population) have both.

Everyone in the city could get a shot as early as May if the supply were there, according to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has repeatedly said the city could administer more than a half-million shots a week if it had the doses. At the latest, de Blasio said he expects everyone to be eligible by June 20. Biden has said he expects to have enough vaccine for all U.S. adults in May.

Across the river, New Jersey has doubled-dosed more than 913,000 people, about 10 percent of its population. It took the state roughly 55 days to hit the first million total doses, but just three weeks to move from that benchmark to the 2 million- milestone. Abut 10 percent of Connecticut's population is also fully vaccinated.

Vaccines are expected to work on the coronavirus variants that have emerged and those that will over time. The more people who are vaccinated, the less the virus can spread and the less opportunity it has to mutate into a potentially more transmissible or otherwise dangerous form, health experts say.

It's a critical race -- more like a marathon. Cuomo says the low threshold for herd immunity is about 75 percent. New York, and the nation, have a long way to go.

In the meantime, health officials urge their residents to continue using the same core precautions that stemmed the spread of earlier strains: Wear a mask (two are better), socially distance, wash your hands and stay home when you're sick.