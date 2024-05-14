Long Island contractor convicted in 5-year-old NYC girl's wall collapse death

A 48-year-old Nassau County man and his construction company have been convicted at a bench trial on criminally negligent homicide and other charges in the 2019 death of a 5-year-old Brooklyn girl who was killed when a "dangerously flawed" stone fence collapsed on her, prosecutors said Tuesday.

She died in front of her mother.

The child, Alysson Pinto-Chaumana, and her mom, along with a few friends, were visiting another friend on Harman Street, a three-story building in Bushwick, around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2019, when the accident happened.

The group was outside waiting near the front door on an enclosed patio next to a 68-inch-high wall that fenced in the patio. The decorative wall had a base of heavy stone pillars topped with stone horizontal plates. Without warning, according to the indictment, the pillars and horizontal plate fell inward onto Pinto-Chaumana, crushing her skull and causing her death -- right in front of her mother.

"I saw it all come down, crushing her head," the distraught mother, Maria Lorena Chaumana, recounted in Spanish at the time as she held a photo of her little girl. "I desperately picked her up -- I picked up my daughter, crying out to her."

"Why did you have to leave me?" Chaumana cried, adding that she was a single mother who solely lived for her daughter who was set to start kindergarten in the upcoming days. "My life. My love. She was so smart."

An ensuing investigation revealed the licensed contractor who built the fence, Nadeem Anwar, was hired to renovate the property facade and build the wall in September 2018 and allegedly violated multiple city building code rules.

He was licensed as a contractor in Nassau County but not authorized to file for work permits with the NYC Department of Buildings, so he allegedly had another contractor file the application for the facade work. That application did not extend to the wall, however, and Anwar never got one, which was required, prosecutors argued.

The contractor also neglected to have a licensed engineer or architect conduct a post-construction analysis of the wall's stability as required by city ordinance, officials said. An NYC buildings engineer who responded to the collapse site saw no steel reinforcing bars in any of the pillars as required, according to the indictment, and also determined it was held together mainly by its own weight and gravity.

That made it "highly unstable" and marked an "egregious violation of multiple provisions of building code," according to prosecutors. The engineer described the conditions as "imminently perilous" to the little girl's life, they said.

"This is a heartbreaking instance where a young child was needlessly and senselessly taken from her family because this defendant chose to ignore safety protocols by violating numerous provisions of New York City’s building code, building a heavy stone fence and failing to secure it," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. "Hopefully, today’s verdict will send a message that dangerous and sloppy work by contractors will have serious consequences."

Anwar's attorney couldn't immediately be reached for comment on the verdict Tuesday.