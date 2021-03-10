All New Yorkers Age 60+ Can Now Get COVID Vaccines; Pharmacies Gain Bigger Role

What to Know The number of completed vaccinations continues to rise in the tri-state with more than 3 million across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut receiving their full doses of the vaccine

NY vaccine eligibility is expanding to people 60+ this week, and next week any site (except pharmacies) will be able to vaccinate any eligible recipient

In New Jersey, health officials report people are canceling existing vaccine appointments because they prefer the single-dose regimen; that's fine, but those people will have to start at the end of the line

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's latest vaccine expansion takes effect Wednesday, adding anyone age 60 or older in New York to the pool and allowing pharmacies to dose that group as well as teachers. More steps on that front come next week.

In New Jersey, meanwhile, Gov. Phil Murphy could make news on the reopening front later in the day. He hinted at possible changes to gathering limits and other restrictions during his coronavirus briefing earlier in the week, citing sustained declines in the state's COVID rates and an accelerated vaccination rollout.

As much as supply has increased over the last few weeks, New York City officials say they still have some uncertainty around day-to-day operations, given the state controls the federal allocation and there still are limits to how much is available. There have been a few recent incidents where vaccine hubs ran out of doses and people had their appointments canceled but weren't notified about the change.

Some were turned away when they showed up at Gotham Vanderbilt Clinic on Staten Island over the weekend. NYC Health + Hospitals President Mitchell Katz apologized for the failure to notify but said the issue transcended communication.

"One of the challenges we face is that every week we get an unknown number of vaccines to each site on a particular day from the State distribution. Until that day, we don't know how many vaccines we're getting or to which site, and then we are meant to use them as rapidly as possible," Katz said. "This is what keeps us from making cogent plans that ideally, we would do weeks ahead on setting schedules, making sure that everybody who has had to be rescheduled is quickly rescheduled, but I can never reschedule anyone until I have the vaccine in hand. And I never know until it arrives how many injections I'm going to have."

More than 12 million New Yorkers are already eligible for vaccination, including the latest group made eligible Wednesday. Next week, more people -- social service and child service caseworkers, sanitation and DMV workers, county clerks, building service and election workers and public works employees and government inspectors join the ever-widening pool. The looming expansion and the one that just took effect will likely add millions more to the millions still in line.

Starting next week, New Yorkers will at least have more flexibility in terms of where they can get their shots. They'll be able to choose from any of the more than 5,000 non-pharmacy providers in the state in one week; the hope is that the flexibility will lead to shorter wait times at certain locations. The state plans to launch 10 more mass vaccination sites as well. Cuomo said the ones that exist so far -- including at the Javits Center and New York State Fair -- are successful.

As of Wednesday, more than 3.8 million people in New York have gotten at least one dose, less than a third of the eligible vaccine population and 19.4 percent of the state's total population. More than 9 percent of New York state's population has been fully vaccinated, a boost in the last few weeks alone but one still well short of Cuomo's stated 75 percent "low" threshold to achieve herd immunity.

In the city, about 17 percent of the population has gotten one dose so far, while 8 percent has had both, according to the state's latest data. The city remains on pace to hit or exceed Mayor Bill de Blasio's 5 million vaccination goal by June.

Starting today, New Yorkers 60 and older are eligible to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. NBC New York's Myles Miller reports.

Across the river, New Jersey has doubled-dosed nearly 890,000 people, about 10 percent of its population. It took the state roughly 55 days to hit the first million total doses, but just three weeks to move from that benchmark to the 2 million- milestone, Murphy said this week. Nearly a quarter of Connecticut's population has received at least one dose so far; about 10 percent is fully vaccinated.

Both New Jersey and Connecticut have recently expanded their vaccine pools as well, with the first starting to vaccinate teachers and childcare workers Saturday, a week earlier than planned at the behest of President Joe Biden. In the city, de Blasio has repeated his "freedom to vaccinate" mantra at nearly every opportunity, saying the city has the distribution network to vaccinate a half-million or more people a week. Supply thus far has been the single biggest limiting factor.

One in 13 residents in Co-op City, where the new vaccine hub will open Thursday, and nearby areas have been infected with the virus but vaccine distribution in the area has been lackluster compared to city and statewide data. NBC New York's Gaby Acevedo reports.

That has changed in recent weeks, though. The rollout continues to accelerate at an ever-increasing pace, boosted by the introduction of a third vaccine and increased weekly allocation to states from the federal government. The number of completed vaccinations across the tri-state area topped 3 million Sunday, a significant feat for a region particularly devastated in the early days of the pandemic and incalculably wounded by persisting economic and human losses.

The mission has grown increasingly urgent, as COVID-19 cases and positivity rates in New York and the nation overall appear to have leveled off following a rapid descent from post-holiday highs earlier this year. Local officials have expressed some wariness over the height of the plateau, as the head of the CDC recently shared similar worry on her part as it applies to the national level.

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky says she is concerned about the leveling off in recent declines of COVID-19 cases across the country.

National infectious disease expert and White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci expounded on similar concerns Tuesday in an interview with the Center for Strategic and International studies.

The decline in cases seen since early January now appears to be "going down a little more slowly," Fauci said, "which means we might plateau again at an unacceptably high level."

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

The three tri-state governors have taken less aggressive reopening steps than others across the U.S. Of the three, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is poised to take the biggest step so far, lifting capacity restrictions completely on most businesses in the state, including restaurants on March 19. The same day, restaurants in New York outside the five boroughs go to 75 percent capacity.

Murphy has indicated he is poised to increase indoor dining capacity in New Jersey, where it stands at 50 percent, in the coming weeks as well. In making their incremental steps, the governors cite the need to balance data around public health with the pressing need to revive their economies. Murphy, for one, has said concern about variant unknowns has slowed his reopening process.

The risk is simply too high, the New Jersey governor has said.

That state and New York were the hardest hit in America in the early days of the pandemic. Combined, New Jersey and New York have lost nearly 63,000 people to a virus that no one knew existed a year and a half ago. Together, they total more than 2.5 million cases, though experts agree both case and death numbers around COVID in the states -- and across the U.S. -- are likely far underreported.

Nationally, the U.S. leads the world on both metrics by a wide margin. To date, America has confirmed nearly 528,000 COVID deaths, nearly doubling those in Brazil, which has the second-most in the world, according to Johns Hopkins data. The U.S. has reported more than 29 million cases, almost triple India's second-highest total of 11.2 million, university researchers say.