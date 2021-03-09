NYC Virus Cases ‘Still Higher Than We Want' Amid Variant Unknowns, Mayor Says

What to Know The number of completed vaccinations continues to rise in the tri-state with more than 3 million across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut receiving their full doses of the vaccine

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced locations for 10 new state-run mass vaccine sites Monday, the same day the CDC dropped new social guidelines for fully vaccinated people. Some of those raise questions

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said public high schools would resume in-person instruction on March 22 for the first time since November; high-risk school sports resume citywide in April

COVID-19 cases and positivity rates in New York appear to have leveled off following a rapid descent from post-holiday highs earlier this year. Local officials have expressed some wariness over the height of the plateau, as the head of the CDC recently shared similar worry on her part as it applies to the national level.

Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the plateau most recently in his Monday briefing, when he announced high schools would resume in-person learning this month.

Questioned as to why parents wouldn't have another opt-in period for in-person learning given the imminent development, de Blasio said the numbers are "still higher than we want them to be." He also said there are too many unknowns right now around the variants, and given the heightened complications that come with enforcing COVID rules at the high school level, health officials advised that the city move forward with the students currently enrolled for in-person right now.

New York City has been tracking the three main "variants of interest" currently being analyzed at the national scale -- the U.K., South African and Brazilian strains. The health department has also begun a scientific assessment of the so-called "New York City variant," which is thought to have originated in Washington Heights last year before spreading to other boroughs.

Though two unpublished studies about that New York City variant made headlines in recent weeks, city health officials warned the strain could simply be a different strain and advised the public to rely too much on data only produced in a lab.

The city says it hopes to share its initial findings on the variant, also known as the B.1.526 variant, by the end of the week. Specifically, health officials have been looking into whether this strain is more contagious and whether it changes the nature of the illness caused by the virus. Those variables are key in assessing whether a variant poses any extra public health threat and shape the concern.

The mayor's office urged the city to stay calm regarding a possible new variant found in the city, telling people to continue doing what they are already doing to stop the spread of the virus. That comes as the city says it has enough vaccine dosages to start adding appointments. NBC New York's Andrew Siff reports.

The U.K. strain remains the most prevalent "variant of interest" in the United States; the CDC had confirmed more than 3,030 such cases across 49 states as of its latest report, which is due for an update by Tuesday night.

New York state accounts for at least 154 of those cases, at least 116 of them in the city, according to the city's latest data. New Jersey's count is up to 134, while Connecticut has reported 65 U.K. variant cases to date. Both New York and Connecticut have detected the rarer South African variant, two in Nassau County residents and one in a Fairfield County resident. Nationally, just 81 South African variant cases have been found in 20 states, according to the latest from the CDC.

Far more rare is the Brazilian variant. Only 15 cases of that strain have been reported in positive U.S. samples in nine states. New Jersey is one of them, reporting two Brazilian variant cases in Hudson County but no other details.

Ultimately, tri-state health officials seek to make clear two key points around the variants: First, not all variants are of public health concern. Most are just that -- variants. Some are of "interest," like the U.K., South African and Brazilian ones.

Second: Vaccines are expected to work on the variants that have emerged and those that will over time. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine raised some eyebrows among Americans eligible to be vaccinated when they saw that that single-dose shot was less effective overall in clinical trials than Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

New York City experts say that's because those trials were conducted in some countries where "variants of interest" have become more prevalent, while other manufacturers' trials came too early to account for the developments in scientific analysis around variants. Echoing comments from national disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, city health officials say New Yorkers should take whatever vaccine is available to them when it's their turn. All provide key virus protection.

De Blasio has said he will personally take the Johnson & Johnson shot to underscore the point. New Jersey's health commissioner, said a number of people have canceled existing vaccine appointments, citing their preference for one manufacturer over the others. While they are entitled to do that, those people will have to get back at the end of the line and wait their turn for a different shot.

Meanwhile, the vaccine rollout continues to accelerate at an ever-increasing pace, boosted by the introduction of a third vaccine and increased weekly allocation to states from the federal government. The number of completed vaccinations across the tri-state area topped 3 million Sunday, a significant feat for a region particularly devastated in the early days of the pandemic and incalculably wounded by economic and human losses that have persisted for a full year.

In New York state, more than 3.7 million people have had at least one dose. That's more than 9 percent of the state's population. More than 12 million people are currently eligible for vaccination in New York, though -- and many millions more are still waiting to find out when it'll be their turn to even get in the vaccine line.

In New York City, about 16.5 percent of the population has gotten one dose so far, while 7.9 percent has had both, according to the state's latest data. The city remains on pace to hit or exceed de Blasio's 5 million vaccination goal by June.

Across the river, New Jersey has doubled-dosed more than 854,000 people, about 10 percent of its population. It took the state about 55 days to hit the first million total doses, but just three weeks to move from that benchmark to the 2 million dose-milestone, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

For its part, Connecticut has fully vaccinated more than 344,000 people. Nearly a quarter of that state's entire population has received at least one dose so far.

The CDC released new social guidelines Monday for people who have been fully vaccinated, including scenarios where it would be OK to gather indoors without masks. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after getting the last required dose of the vaccine regimen, whichever one it happens to be.

Locally, health officials and political leaders still recommend all tri-state area residents wear masks for now -- part of a larger effort to encourage continued use of COVID precautions and not to be placated by a "the vaccine is here, coronavirus is over" mindset this early in the rollout. Many have said the U.S. won't return to any semblance of normalcy until "herd immunity" is retained. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has put the low end of that threshold at about 75 percent. There's a ways to go.

It was only less than a month ago that New York City officials changed their guidance to encourage "double-masking" based on findings from a CDC study that showed that approach can severely reduce risk of COVID exposure. Amid concern over the variants, they say the core COVID protections that proved to curb the spread earlier in the pandemic are as important to continue now as ever.

New Jersey health officials indicated the same when asked about the latest CDC guidance and any potential state changes that may come from it earlier this week.

"It's not just from vaccination alone. We're nowhere near the vaccination coverage we'd like," state epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan said. "That's why we need to continue the masking, social distancing, all those interventions on top of the vaccinations to keep us on track with this success of stemming COVID."