NYC to Detail High School Reopening Plan; Indoor Dining Outside of City Goes to 75% Soon

Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce a timeline for reopening New York City's public high schools in person at some point this week, while restaurants outside the five boroughs will soon see their capacity soar to 75 percent -- the latest signs of sustained progress as the vaccine rollout kicks into higher gear.

The mayor revealed his intent to make that high school announcement during his weekly radio segment on WNYC Friday; he didn't say exactly when he'd break the news other than some point this "week" and he didn't hint as to his leaning. De Blasio has repeatedly said high school grades bring more complications than younger ones when it comes to enforcing COVID rules and precautions. He has also consistently said he expects all schools at full in-person strength in the fall.

Most elementary and special education students returned to the class in person in early December, while tens of thousands of middle school students only got their renewed chance to learn in person late last month.

Restaurants outside of New York City can expand their indoor dining capacity to 75 percent on March 19 if the state legislature approves of Gov. Cuomo directive.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not include vaccinating teachers in its guidelines for schools to consider when to bring students back to classrooms. But vaccines have been a sticking point in reopening debates.

New York is one of the only states pushing for statewide vaccine data on teachers. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would direct districts to report weekly how many staff members have been vaccinated. The more teachers who have been vaccinated, the better others will feel about returning to classrooms, he said.

The feeling is mutual across the river in New Jersey, where Gov. Phil Murphy moved up vaccine eligibility for its educators over the weekend. The governor said the key to reopening schools safely is doing just that. Teachers initially had been slated to earn vaccine eligibility with a host of other groups on March 15. It wasn't immediately clear why Murphy moved up their date, but President Joe Biden has specifically called on states to prioritize teacher vaccinations in recent weeks.

The number of completed vaccinations across the tri-state area topped a major 3 million-person milestone on Sunday, a significant feat for a region particularly devastated by the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic and incalculably wounded by economic and human losses that have persisted for a full year.

Of the tri-states, New York gets the most weekly allocation and has completed the most total vaccination series to date -- more than 1.86 million of them. That's more than 9 percent of the state's population. New Jersey has doubled-dosed more than 833,000 people, about 10 percent of its population, while Connecticut has fully vaccinated 344,000 people. Nearly a quarter of the entire population in the Constitution State has now received at least one vaccine dose.

In New York City, about 16.2 percent of the population has gotten one dose so far, while 7.7 percent has had both, according to the state's latest data.

The vaccine rollout was hampered by supply early but has seen that limited ease substantially in just the last few weeks. They expect it to ease considerably more as Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine production ramps up and have expanded vaccine sites and hours of operation accordingly. V

New York is expected to administer more than 850,000 vaccinations this week alone, Cuomo said Sunday. The accelerating inoculation effort in tandem with sustained -- if not ongoing -- declines in viral numbers has enabled local governors to ramp up their reopening efforts as well. Both New York and New Jersey have reopened large arenas and venues to the public in a limited fashion, and more reopening steps are on tap in the coming weeks as it relates to increasing gathering limits and starting to bring back the arts and culture scene.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont recently announced the state would remove capacity limits altogether for most places, including restaurants, as of March 19.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Cuomo cited the loosening of restrictions in Connecticut when he said Sunday he would expand indoor dining capacity in New York restaurants outside the city to 75 percent, up from the longstanding 50 percent cap, on March 19 as well.

The directive for New York restaurants will be included in the bill state legislators approved Friday to strip Cuomo of his pandemic-linked emergency powers, the governor said, adding he would sign that bill Sunday. The recently implemented 35 percent cap for New York City restaurants remains unchanged, he said.

Under the emergency powers deal, which comes as Cuomo faces dueling controversies -- a federal probe into his administration's handling of nursing homes during the pandemic and a state inquiry into sexual harassment claims against the governor -- state lawmakers must approve the restaurant change. They have five days to do that and send it forward or strike it down, Cuomo said.

The governor has repeatedly rejected calls for his resignation over the two separate investigations, saying New Yorkers should wait for the state attorney general's final report before casting judgment. Officials have said the sexual harassment inquiry will likely take about two months. The federal nursing home investigation remains in its very early stages, but here's what it might involve.