Many of the best hotels in the United States are located right in New York City, according to the Michelin Guide.

The prestigious list for 2024 recognized four NYC hotels to receive Three Keys, including Aman New York (Midtown), Casa Cipriani New York (the Financial District), Crosby Street Hotel, Firmdale Hotels (Soho) and The Whitby Hotel, Firmdale Hotels (Midtown).

The guide states that Aman New York and Casa Cipriani utilize "glamorous Beaux Arts buildings" with the Midtown site featuring a gold-crowned skyscraper, while the Financial District spot highlights a high-end ferry terminal. Each is considered "an elegant, painstakingly designed escape from bustling city life."

The Firmdale hotels, on the other hand, are "a quintessential example of the style and execution of the group’s co-owner and interior designer, Kit Kemp."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

These standout selections are vetted based on five categories meant to enhance a traveler's experience. The categories are architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting.

The Three Keys list is rounded out with various hotels in California.

Other NYC hotels are featured on the Two Keys and One Key list, as well:

The Two Keys Hotels

New York (NYC): Hotel Barrière Fouquet's New York

New York (NYC): Nine Orchard

New York (NYC): Pendry Manhattan West

New York (NYC): The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

New York (NYC): The Fifth Avenue Hotel

New York (NYC): The Mark Hotel

The One Keys Hotels

Brooklyn: 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

Brooklyn: Ace Hotel Brooklyn

Brooklyn: Wythe Hotel

NYC: 1 Hotel Central Park

NYC: Baccarat Hotel & Residences

NYC: Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park

NYC: Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad

NYC: The Beekman - A Thompson Hotel

NYC: The Bowery Hotel

NYC: The Greenwich Hotel

NYC: The Hotel Chelsea

NYC: The Lowell

NYC: The Ludlow Hotel

NYC: The Mercer

NYC: The Peninsula New York

NYC: The Wall Street Hotel

NYC: Warren Street Hotel