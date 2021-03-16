NYC Subways Set Single-Day Pandemic High; Mayor Hopes All Will Be Vaccine-Eligible in June

What to Know Three new mass vaccination sites open on Long Island at the end of the week; appointments for those sites open up for booking Wednesday, the same day the next essential worker class is eligible

New Jersey and Connecticut have expanded eligibility significantly in recent weeks; CT Gov. Ned Lamont says he plans to open access to people age 45-64 as early as Friday and 16-44 as early as April 5

It's unclear when New York could do the same but NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he hopes to have universal eligibility in June; more than 12 million NY adults of about 15 million are currently eligible

As New York continues to loosen pandemic restrictions and scale up its vaccination rollout, more and more people are out for one reason or another. Increasingly, more of them are taking public transit to get where they're going.

The number of riders in the New York City subway system reached a high not seen since March 2020 last Friday with more than 1.9 million paid rides, the MTA said. That number used to top 5 million daily before schools, restaurants and other businesses closed down a year ago. It dropped as low as 300,000 in April.

Mass transit use could see heightened increases in the next few months -- the next few weeks, even -- as New York and the rest of the tri-state area look to expedite their economic revivals and their vaccine rollouts simultaneously.

New York state approved the return of limited wedding receptions and catering events as of Monday, while more major reopening steps are on tap for each of the three tri-states later this week. New York City and New Jersey indoor dining capacity will jump to 50 percent Friday for the first time since the shutdown and New York restaurants outside the five boroughs jump to 75 percent capacity.

New Jersey will also raise indoor business capacity for recreation facilities, gyms and personal care services like salons to 50 percent on that same day, while the state's indoor and outdoor gathering limits will double, the governors has said.

In Connecticut, capacity restrictions lift entirely for most businesses, including restaurants, on the same day. Bars will still be closed and movie theaters and performing arts venues will return their current 50 percent capacity limit.

All tri-state governors -- Govs. Andrew Cuomo, Phil Murphy and Ned Lamont -- have cited sustained virus declines in their respective states and an accelerated vaccination rollout in what they describe as data-driven reopening decisions.

The vaccination rollout has moved forward aggressively after supply hampered the effort at all levels earlier on. Federal weekly allocation still falls short of what local officials say they need to more quickly achieve the goal of herd immunity, for which Cuomo puts the low threshold at 75 percent. Hesitancy to receive the vaccine on the part of the public, particularly Black and Latino communities that were also hardest-hit by the pandemic, has complicated matters as well.

Cuomo has said meeting President Joe Biden's plan to have all U.S. adults eligible for vaccination by late May will require a vastly greater distribution network (the state already has about 5,000 providers assisting with the rollout) and significant logistical management of supply and appointment scheduling. He said Monday that a new trio of mass vaccination sites, which have proven particularly effective at bolstering shot administration, will open on Long Island to support the effort.

Appointments for those sites opening up for booking Wednesday. That's the same day the next class of essential workers earns vaccine eligibility.

More than 12 million New Yorkers are already eligible for vaccination, including the latest group (anyone 60 and older) made eligible last week. Starting Wednesday, more people -- social service and child service caseworkers, sanitation and DMV workers, county clerks, building service and election workers and public works employees and government inspectors join the widening pool.

The pace of vaccinations has increased dramatically in recent weeks but herd immunity remains a seemingly far-off goal. As of Tuesday, New York had administered at least one dose to nearly 4.5 million people, about a third of the people currently eligible and 22.5 percent of the state's population. More than 2.3 million -- 11.6 percent of the populace -- have completed their shot series.

In New York City, 1.69 million people (20.1 percent of the population) have gotten at least one dose, while nearly 810,000 (9.6 percent of the population) have both. The city's health commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, got his single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine over the weekend. He personally battled COVID last month and said he didn't get a first dose earlier because he felt others were more vulnerable.

Dr. Jay Varma, senior public health adviser to the mayor's office, and Dr. Mitchell Katz, president and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals, also got their first doses. Varma received the Moderna vaccine, while Katz got the Pfizer one -- part of a coordinated effort to show New Yorkers vaccine effectiveness transcends brand.

"All of the authorized vaccines are safe, effective and life-saving," Chokshi said. "All of them offer strong protection from severe illness. The best vaccine is the one you can get now."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he will get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine when his turn is up. The governor, who is now eligible, said he will also take the J&J shot -- at a pop-up community center -- within days.

Across the river, New Jersey has doubled-dosed more than a million people, about 11.4 percent of its population. It took the state roughly 55 days to hit the first million doses, but just three weeks to move from that benchmark to the 2 million- milestone. It took much less time to hit the next million, which it did on Monday.

Over in Connecticut, more than 10 percent of the population is also fully vaccinated. The Constitution State ranks in the top five U.S. states in terms of population percentage vaccinated and Lamont said Monday he would accelerate Connecticut's age-based vaccination rollout given the latest federal dose boost.

It's unclear when New Jersey and New York could do the same but Mayor de Blasio has said that he hopes for everyone to become eligible by June.

Vaccines are expected to work on the coronavirus variants that have emerged and those that will over time. The more people who are vaccinated, the less the virus can spread and the less opportunity it has to mutate into a potentially more transmissible or otherwise dangerous form, health experts say.

That severe illnesses and hospitalizations linked to COVID remain substantially down in the U.S. and continue to decline even as new case levels vacillate a bit is a sign, health officials say, that vaccines are doing their most critical job.

Still, experts say some states -- like Texas and Mississippi -- have reopened too aggressively given the status of the vaccine rollout and the threat of more contagious variants as the U.S. sees COVID numbers plateau at a fairly high level.

The head of the CDC, which issued new guidelines for fully vaccinated people last week as far as what they should and shouldn't do, says the U.S. is in a precarious position for the next two months as it looks to get more of its population fully vaccinated. As of Tuesday, 11.5 percent of Americans had completed their series according to the latest CDC data, though that often lags state-level reporting.

Ultimately, health experts including leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci have said masks and other core COVID precautions may be necessary components of U.S. daily life for many more months to come. Some experts have said COVID may become like the flu, in that Americans may need regular booster shots to retain immunity but will mostly go about their lives uninhibited by it.

In the meantime, officials urge their residents to continue using the same core precautions that stemmed the spread of earlier strains: Wear a mask (two are better), socially distance, wash your hands and stay home when you're sick.