‘It's Going to Be Frustrating:' NY Warns of Tough Stretch as Major Vaccine Expansion Looms

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo says NYers age 16+ with underlying conditions are vaccine eligible starting Feb. 15; they'll have to bring some sort of proof of their comorbidity and the state will audit local systems

Appointments will be prioritized next week for NYC middle school staff, with the city allowing in-person learning to resume for grades 6-8 on Feb. 25; no date has been set for high schoolers' return to class

The Citi Field mega-site opens on Feb. 10. Half of the appointments will be reserved for eligible Queens residents, while the other half will be reserved for TLC licensees and food delivery workers

Officials are warning New Yorkers with underlying health conditions to expect a mad "crush" of people trying to sign up for vaccine appointments when state eligibility opens up for them next week -- an influx that could be the biggest stress test that the already taxed system, still in its early development, has seen so far.

Consider it the equivalent of "10 million New Yorkers" chasing "300,000 vaccines," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, referring to the state's weekly federal first dose allocation versus the rough number of those who will be eligible come next week.

As it is, wait times for just the 7 million or so New Yorkers eligible now have stretched past mid-April. Weather-related closures and supply-forced delays have forced the postponements of tens of thousands of appointments over the course of the last month, while millions more are desperate for the right to get in line.

Everything that happened to day in the fight against COVID-19. NBC New York's Adam Harding reports.

New Yorkers ages 16 and older with certain qualifying underlying conditions, including cancer, pregnancy, immune system issues, heart conditions and diabetes, among others, earn that coveted right to sign up for appointments at state-run sites Sunday, a day before they officially become eligible to get shots. Cuomo's list of qualifying conditions is a combination of state and CDC guidance (he opted not to include smoking, like New Jersey does). See the full list here.

Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said Monday that hundreds of thousands of people are already on the state vaccine website on a daily basis, refreshing constantly as they try to get appointments. That traffic will increase.

"This will not be perfect. Everybody should go into this with their eyes wide open," DeRosa warned. "It's going to be frustrating. It is going to be a crush. Everyone is going to do their best to try to in real time catch glitches and get things up and running. But it's going to be a tough period."

As the site that the mayor called a "game-changer" opens, the state is expanding vaccine eligibility to residents with certain underlying conditions. NBC New York's Ray Villeda reports.

And that's just trying to schedule appointments at one of the sites in the state's sprawling distribution network, which has climbed to about 5,000 providers, many of which are still waiting for additionally supply to ramp up their operations.

Determinations on how, where and when to let people with underlying conditions schedule appointments at locally run sites when eligibility opens up Feb. 15 will be left to local health departments, Cuomo said. It will be up to them whether to open scheduling a day ahead of eligibility, like the state, or earlier. It will also be up to local governments to decide which kind of validation people will need to prove they have one of the qualifying underlying health conditions. That'll be required.

Cuomo said options for validation can include a doctor's letter, medical information or some sort of signed certification. But validation is required.

Not sure how the process works? Or when you might be able to get an appointment? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has not yet clarified when city residents with comorbidities can begin making their appointments at any of the hundreds of vaccine hubs and centers across the five boroughs. Yet another mega-site, this one a 24/7 operation that will run out of the Mets' Citi Field, opens Wednesday. Half of the appointments will be reserved for eligible Queens residents, while the other half will be reserved for TLC licensees and food delivery workers.

Like people with underlying conditions, de Blasio says food delivery workers will also have to provide proof of eligibility. The first doses especially are precious; neither he, Cuomo, nor anyone else want to see people abuse the system.

"We want to make sure that people really do have proof. This is something that's – you know, when we're providing a focused, priority effort to help some of the most essential workers and people we've depended on, we’ve got to make sure it's actually the folks who have done the work," the mayor said. "And so, we're going to obviously have some checks and balances in place on that."

De Blasio is expected to provide additional information on vaccine eligibility requirements and more updates on the rollout at his daily briefing Tuesday.

To date, New York City has administered nearly 1 million total vaccine doses -- the vast majority of them (70 percent) first doses. City-run programs have administered nearly 705,000 of those so far, about 92.5 percent of the first doses delivered to those programs to date.

The city has fewer than 57,000 first doses left on hand as of Tuesday, but the Week 8 federal allocation -- which included a roughly 20 percent boost to states -- started to arrive at providers over the weekend and will help shore up the supply.

Statewide, more than 2.4 million total vaccine doses have been administered to date, including 1.8 million-plus first doses. About 90 percent of the first dose allocation received to date had been used, Cuomo said. That's why it's so difficult to get an appointment in the near future, even as eligibility continues to expand.

The governor is still moving to ease some coronavirus restrictions, even as he acknowledges the goal of critical mass remains many months away. He says the state and city can't stay shut down another half year or even another three months. Citing ongoing improvement in state and city numbers, Cuomo said indoor dining could resume at 25 percent capacity across the five boroughs two days earlier than scheduled -- on Friday, which allows restaurants to reap the rewards of full Valentine's Day weekend business rather than just a single day.

That incremental reopening step comes just a few weeks after the governor lifted almost all of the state's micro-cluster zone restrictions -- a decision he says was made because the data shows New York is beyond the so-dreaded holiday surge.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Still, loosening restrictions even to these incremental degrees have some experts wary -- as more contagious variants spread rapidly across the U.S. while the national vaccination rollout is still in a stage of relative infancy.

“When we remove interventions, we frequently see resurgences,” infectious disease epidemiologist Dr. Justin Lessler of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said. “When new variants come along, the stepping back that may have been OK before is not OK anymore."

Nearly 700 cases of the three main variants of concern have been detected in 33 U.S. states so far, the vast majority of those (690) being the U.K. strain, according to the CDC. Thus far, just five total cases of the South African and Brazilian variants have been detected in the U.S. in five states -- Maryland, Virginia, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Minnesota, according to the agency's latest data.

The CDC has warned the U.K. variant could become the predominant strain in the U.S. by March, potentially leading to another spring spike in cases. A new study found cases of the U.K. variant in the U.S. are doubling every 10 days.

Confirmed U.K. strain cases in the U.S. include at least 59 in New York state, with Cuomo adding another 15 to the tally Friday, 31 in New Jersey (another 12 since Friday) and 17 in Connecticut, though officials believe the actual number of variant cases in their respective states is higher than reported.

At least one expert says the known cases are likely just the "tip of the iceberg."

The head of the CDC warned Monday the emergence of the variants could reverse recent drops in U.S. coronavirus cases and hospitalizations and potentially generate another spike in the spring. Of greater potential concern, mounting evidence indicates that having COVID-19 may not protect a person against getting infected again with some of the new variants emerging globally.

Overall, existing vaccines are expected to work against the variants and new strains that will emerge over time, which is natural for the course of a virus. Officials just hope potential new cases won't continue to add markedly to America's world-high COVID death toll, which has topped 466,000 -- and counting.

COVID-19 is the leading cause of death so far in 2021, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. It outpaced average daily U.S. fatalities for the second leading cause of death, heart disease, by 47 percent, in January, Kaiser data shows.