NYC Deaths Top 1,300 as Potentially Catastrophic Apex Looms Later This Month

What to Know New York has reported more COVID-19 cases than China's Hubei province, where the pandemic started more than three months ago; many on the front lines are getting infected, some have already died

The CDC says there's more evidence seemingly healthy people can transmit the virus and that anyone can be considered a carrier

Nearly 110,000 in the tri-state area have now tested positive for COVID-19; more than 2,600 have died, including first responders

Four days. That's how long Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City has to ensure it has enough medical supplies to last hospitals another week. The five boroughs are facing a crisis which claims hundreds of lives every 24 hours.

If millions of additional N95 and surgical masks, along with another 400 ventilators, don't come through by April 5, de Blasio says hospitals could lose more people, simply because they lack the fundamental equipment to save them.

New York City, impaired by the density that makes it one of the world's most vibrant places, had 47,439 cases and 1,374 dead as of Wednesday. Statewide, New York has seen nearly 84,000 cases -- more than China ever reported -- and more than 2,200 deaths.

The next battlefront, the apex, could be catastrophic. All of the current plans in place, all of the planning and efforts, are designed with that in mind. If we wait to prepare until the storm hits, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says, it will be too late. Already, he says, "We have been behind this virus from Day 1. I'm tired of playing catch-up."

State consultants peg the peak of COVID-19 cases to hit New York at the end of April, with 75,000-110,000 COVID-only beds needed, Cuomo said Wednesday. Some models predict it could hit in seven days; others have it in six weeks. His team evaluates all the models to develop moderate projections and plan for need. The higher-end models aren't even worth discussing, Cuomo says; the state doesn't have a chance at meeting capacity for those anyway.

About 21 percent of all NYC cases to date have required hospitalization, slightly higher than the rolling statewide average (15 percent). Half of those patients are 75 and older, but 10 percent are children, according to the city's latest data. The vast majority of fatalities, though, are people older than 65; nearly 99 percent of all victims had prior conditions or conditions under investigation.

The five boroughs account for nearly a quarter of all cases in America -- and a roughly 28 percent of the nation's surging death toll. One projection from the Gates Foundation-funded IHME suggests New York could lose a total 16,000 people through the second week of May.

There is some evidence social distancing efforts are working or at least mitigating the spread of infection. New York has seen hospital rates take longer to double, from about every two days a week ago to every six days now. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says models show his state would already have hit ICU capacity and max out on beds next week if not for social distancing.

But without scaleable testing, it's hard to tell how many people are really infected. New research shows even seemingly healthy people can transmit the virus and the CDC has warned anyone can be considered a carrier, symptoms or not. Social distancing, while physically and emotionally isolating, is critically important. No one is immune.

"How many people have to die before the people ignoring social distancing get that they have a responsibility?" Cuomo asked Wednesday. "One person sneezes — another person gets intubated. We all have to look out for each other."

Health officials say they're already seeing a surge in northern New Jersey; seven hospitals are already on "divert" status. To date, the Garden State has lost 355 people to COVID-19; it now has 22,255 cases, second only to New York in impact.

In Connecticut, 3,557 cases have been reported and at least 85 people have died, including a 7-week-old baby in Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday. The newborn is likely one of the youngest-ever victims of COVID-19, Lamont said.

Playgrounds in New York City have been entirely shut down to help curb the spread. Fines and summonses for noncompliance are being issued across all three states, which have seen a combined 109,524 cases and 2,659 deaths.

All of the unprecedented joint measures Cuomo, Murphy and Lamont have implemented mean nothing if people do not adhere to the most critical advice, Cuomo says: Stay home. And when you go out, stay apart.

"Too much is at stake," Cuomo said. "We have to get this right."

Funnel Help Where It's Needed

To better track the spread of COVID-19 in NYC and funnel resources where they're most needed, a team of data scientists, physicians, and engineers across the Mount Sinai Health System has launched STOP COVID NYC, a web-based app. They are asking everyone to enroll. Text COVID to 64722 to get it.

The city alone said it needs 65,000 beds by the end of the April in anticipation of peak infections. To help reach that number, field hospitals at locations like the Javits Center, Central Park, USTA tennis center and the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal will be able to house thousands of non-coronavirus patients. At least 20 hotels in NYC, which have seen business grind to a halt since the outbreak began, have been leased out by city hospitals to house 10,000 beds. The city hopes that in the next phase of leasing hotels and converting large venues, as many as 39,000 beds could be created, in addition to on-site and off-site hospital facilities.

Nearly 200 non-ICU patients and dozens of ICU patients from Queens hospitals, including hard-hit Elmhurst, have been moved to other city hospitals to help the borough deal with the volume of cases it is handling, de Blasio said.

Cuomo has already created a Central Coordinating Team, led by the state's Department of Health. That team will organize upstate-to-downstate staffing needs, patient transfers between hospitals and transfers to the USNS Comfort.

In the city, de Blasio has put an old friend and colleague in charge of managing the supply chains for all NYC hospitals, private or public: Former NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill.

"He's answered the city's call before, and he's answering it again," de Blasio said.

O'Neill was based in San Francisco for his new job with Visa when that city implemented its shelter-in-place order, and had been updating de Blasio on how those measures were working there. The former top cop said he wants to build a "system of accountability" to ensure hospitals are getting everything they need to fight COVID-19, including N95 face masks, face shields, gowns and more.

"Next week is going to be a difficult and intense week," de Blasio said.

As much as hospitals are taxed, those fighting the wars within them are increasingly exhausted and fearful -- weary of the 12- and even 24-hour daily battles, concerned about infecting themselves and others. Five hundred nurses arrived in the city last week, and another 5,000 are on the way; some colleges are also graduating medical students early to provide reinforcements.

One Manhattan ER doctor, a former medic in Iraq, said New York City feels like an "inescapable warzone."

In New Jersey, Murphy signed an executive order authorizing the Division of Consumer Affairs to temporarily reactivate the licenses of recently retired health care professionals and grant temporary licenses to foreign doctors. That should usher in a new flood of medical personnel, the governor said. He also welcomes volunteers. Murphy plans to tour one of New Jersey's new field hospitals -- the station at the sprawling Meadowlands complex -- on Thursday.

We welcome anyone with prior medical experience to help us here in New Jersey.



Test More, Reboot Economy

Numbers will continue to rise as more people are tested, officials say. New York has accounted for about 25 percent of all COVID-19 testing in America to date, Cuomo has said. That is an accomplishment, he noted: Find the cases, isolate the positives and treat them. That, in conjunction with the social distancing and business restrictions in place, will curb the spread of infection.

The economic impact has been dizzying at all levels. Some Wall Street banks project that more than 5 million people signed up for first-time unemployment benefits in the last week, versus 3.3 million the week prior. Before this crisis, weekly unemployment claims had never topped 700,000 in U.S. history.

Trump signed three stimulus bills in three weeks, the latest worth $2.2 trillion. A fourth bill is in the works, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said -- one that would focus on recovery from the crisis. By the time that comes to fruition, though, it may be too late to save many small businesses. A new survey says a third of them can't last another three months under the current pressure.

Public health and the economy aren't mutually exclusive priorities, Cuomo has said. Bring testing up to scale quickly -- make it faster, easier, home-based and able to test millions -- he says, and you will identify hundreds of thousands of people who "can go back to work tomorrow."

The governor said that there were 500,000 new testing kits that were being distributed throughout the state, and another company donated 100,000 tubes for more testing to be done.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says more scaleable testing is in the works. In the meantime, rapid testing is becoming available.

Last week, the FDA granted Abbott Laboratories emergency use for its rapid COVID-19 test for doctor's offices and urgent care centers. The test delivers positive results in as little as 5 minutes and negative results in 13 minutes. Three Long Island locations of American Family Care say they'll start using the test Wednesday, becoming the nation's first health care providers to do so.

New Jersey's testing capacity also got a boon Wednesday. Rutgers says its RUCDR Infinite Biologics launched a genetic test for the novel coronavirus and is using its automation experience and infrastructure to test up to tens of thousands of samples daily. It has also submitted an emergency use authorization request for a saliva collection method to broaden population screening. The project will help curb the spread by identifying more positives and allow infected front-line personnel to get back to work faster after recovering and testing negative, Rutgers says.

Governors are working to accelerate action on the drug front as well. New York launched a clinical trial for an experimental treatment and plans to be the nation's first state to try to heal critically ill patients using recovered people's plasma — a process called convalescent plasma that was used during the flu epidemic of 1918. Right now, everything is on the table.

Where Do We Go From Here?

How will we know when we've turned a corner? Recent research from Columbia University offers some curve-based projections that suggest new cases will need to decline for at least 10 straight days. But it's still too early to tell.

The depths of the outbreak — and its impact — are incomprehensible at this point but most definitely catastrophic: Billions upon billions of dollars have been lost and more will be lost; many have died, far more have been sickened.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, the first coronavirus to ever earn the dubious distinction. It's novel — that means it's new and no one has immunity to it.

Nationally, NBC News estimates that more than 211,000 people have been infected and at least 4,700 have died. New projections from the White House suggest up to 240,000 Americans could die by the time the pandemic ebbs even if social distancing guidelines are followed.