Grim New Rules for NYC Paramedics: Don’t Bring Cardiac Arrests to ER for Revival

What to Know A regional EMT group has issued new guidelines almost unthinkable even days ago -- if someone's in cardiac arrest and you can't revive them in the field, don't bring them to the emergency room

The guidance from the Regional Emergency Medical Services Council of New York City applies to the city as well as Nassau and Suffolk counties. The group, known as REMSCO, is the state-designated coordinating authority for the region

The newly implemented order takes effect Thursday in an effort to control the surge of patients in hospitals due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

As the coronavirus stretches New York City emergency rooms and paramedics to their limits, a regional EMT group has issued new guidelines almost unthinkable even days ago -- if someone's in cardiac arrest and you can't revive them in the field, don't bring them to the emergency room.

The newly implemented order that takes effect Thursday was implemented in an effort to control the surge of patients in hospitals due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The guidance from the Regional Emergency Medical Services Council of New York City applies to the city as well as Nassau and Suffolk counties. The group, known as REMSCO, is the state-designated coordinating authority for the region.

Typically, if someone has had cardiac arrest, and even if there's no blood flow, EMS units will perform CPR and other lifesaving measures while en route to the hospital. Now, with very limited exceptions, that's not to happen.

Additionally, REMSCO says if the body is in public view, the EMTs can call NYPD to safeguard the body until the Medical Examiner or funeral home can pick it up.

"These orders are binding and the FDNY will devise a plan for implementation," said Deputy Fire Commissioner Frank Dwyer.

Emergency officials tell NBC News say that the measure will alleviate an influx of patients from going to the hospitals that have no hope of being saved. It also alleviates time the EMTs are out on a call where there is no hope for saving someone. However, the measures allow for a body to be taken care of with respect, according to emergency officials.