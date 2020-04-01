Long Island Urgent Cares Offer Test That Can Detect Coronavirus in 5 Minutes

What to Know Three Long Island urgent care locations are offering a test that is capable of delivering positive results of the coronavirus in as little as five minutes

FC Urgent Care locations in Farmingdale, East Meadow and West Islip began offering the rapid molecular testing as part of full examinations on Tuesday and will be testing patients on a regular daily basis starting Wednesday

On March 27, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use to Abbott Laboratories for its rapid COVID-19 test for doctor’s offices and urgent care centers

American Family Care, the largest privately owned operator of urgent care and accessible primary care facilities in the United States, is the first health care provider in the nation to provide the rapid test for the detection of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) which delivers positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.

The three Long Island AFC Urgent Care locations began offering the rapid molecular testing as part of full examinations on Tuesday and will be testing patients on a regular daily basis starting Wednesday. The locations are:

AFC Urgent Care Farmingdale: Bi-County Shopping Center, 1037 Fulton Street, Farmingdale, NY 11735; (631) 983-4578, www.afcurgentcare.com/farmingdale/

Bi-County Shopping Center, 1037 Fulton Street, Farmingdale, NY 11735; (631) 983-4578, www.afcurgentcare.com/farmingdale/ AFC Urgent Care East Meadow : 2310 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow, NY 11554; (516) 531-6492, www.afcurgentcare.com/east-meadow/

: 2310 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow, NY 11554; (516) 531-6492, www.afcurgentcare.com/east-meadow/ AFC Urgent Care West Islip: 125 Sunrise Highway, West Islip, NY 11795 (631) 400-3430, www.afcurgentcare.com/west-islip

However, the tests are only for symptomatic patients. Patients will be seen on a first come first serve basis. Only a limited number of tests can be performed at each location per day. AFC Urgent Care estimates up to 300 tests in total will be provided each day at these three locations combined.

AFC Urgent Care is also considering setting up exams and testing by appointment only. Patients are asked to visit location websites for up-to-date information and contact information.

"We are in the midst of a major health crisis, a pandemic, and testing provides an important tool for stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus. With Abbott’s new molecular test, we have the capability of examining 2,000 patients each week at our three locations,” Dr. Robert S. Levy, of American Family Care, said in a statement. “Having results quickly provides important peace of mind for those who test negative and for those who test positive then know to immediately self-quarantine or seek further medical care.”

Patients who are concerned that they may have coronavirus but are unsure of their symptoms are urged to call AFC Urgent Care to schedule an appointment to not overcrowd the locations. In some instances, patients may be pre-screened via a telehealth visit to determine if a novel coronavirus test is necessary.

The Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for the point-of-care test on Friday, the company said in a statement.

Abbot Laboratories -- a Lake Bluff, Illinois, company makes diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and medicines -- said it plans to ramp up manufacturing so it can deliver 50,000 tests per day. This is the second Abbott test for the coronavirus to be launched. Between the two, the company expects to produce about 5 million tests per month, according to a company statement.