Newborn in Connecticut Dies of Coronavirus

The governor of Connecticut delivered heart-breaking news Wednesday about the COVID-19 pandemic and said an infant girl here in the state died of coronavirus.

The 7-week-old baby girl was from Hartford, according to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

The baby was unresponsive when she was brought to the hospital and could not be revived, Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin confirmed the baby was from Hartford.

"Our heart breaks for that family," Bronin said.

The mayor's office said the child was seven weeks old when she passed.

The mayor said the disease can impact people, no matter what age.

"We have also seen that this disease can be tragically unpredictable and fatal to people of any age," Bronin said.

He would not confirm what hospital the baby was brought to for treatment.

Lamont said the baby is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19;

"This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy. This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people. Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time,” Lamont Tweeted.

The state of Connecticut had 3,1557 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 85 deaths.

Editor's Note: The governor originally said the baby was six weeks old.