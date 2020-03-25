NY COVID-19 Cases Doubling Every 3 Days; Feds Say Self-Quarantine After Visit to NYC

What to Know New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are on "pause," shutting down all non-essential businesses and enacting new density control measures

As of Tuesday, more than 30,000 people in the three states had tested positive for COVID-19; at least 327 have died. NJ Gov. Phil Murphy added to his toll Tuesday, calling it "by far our largest single-day report of new deaths;" the state now has the nation's 2nd-highest number of cases

The federal government is funneling needed supplies into hard-hit areas like New York City, helping states mobilize the National Guard and build hospitals. Governors say they need tens of billions in capital now

Gov. Andrew Cuomo rejected President Donald Trump's priority timeline for reopening the U.S. economy Tuesday, as he warned the rate of infection was accelerating like a "bullet train," doubling the state's case count every three days.

The rapid spread has hastened the approach of the "apex" of the crisis in New York, Cuomo said. The wave, now more like a tsunami, could crash on the health care system in just two weeks rather than 45 days -- and with life-saving supplies already heavily depleted, New York is increasingly desperate for resources to get through just the immediate future. Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he expects the crisis to be worse in April than in March, and far worse in May than April.

The predicament is such that the Columbia ER doctor who famously survived Ebola a few years ago, and now finds himself on the front lines of the COVID-19 war, says he's more fearful of the new virus than of the one that nearly killed him.

To date, New York state has more than 26,000 coronavirus cases; 271 people have died. The city, impaired by the density that makes it one of the world's most vibrant places, bears the brunt of the impact, with more than 15,500 cases across the five boroughs. Late Tuesday, the mayor's office said the death toll had soared to 192, a 50 percent increase over the morning.

New York City is the epicenter of the nation's outbreak, with an "attack rate" of COVID-19 five times higher than anywhere else in America. The White House said Tuesday that anyone who visited NYC should self-quarantine for 14 days because of exposure risk. It was just a few weeks ago that suggestion applied only to people who had visited five countries on the other side of the world.

Cuomo initially projected the state would need 110,000 hospital beds at the peak of the crisis. Now he believes New York will need up to 140,000 hospital beds. That's more than double current capacity. The intensive care situation is worse; the state has 3,000 ICU units and may need up to 40,000, Cuomo said.

Ventilators are so critical, and in such short supply, the governor said he is experimenting with having patients share a single machine.

FEMA sent an initial shipment of 400 ventilators earlier this week and another 2,000 Tuesday. Another 2,000 were expected to be sent Wednesday, and de Blasio said the city would get half of the 4,000 total.

I am working very hard to help New York City & State. Dealing with both Mayor & Governor and producing tremendously for them, including four new medical centers and four new hospitals. Fake News that I won’t help them because I don’t like Cuomo (I do). Just sent 4000 ventilators! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

The head of FEMA also said the Trump Administration would use, for the first time amid the pandemic, the Defense Production Act, which lets the federal government order private companies to manufacture needed supplies. FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor said it would be used to secure tens of thousands of COVID-19 test kits and hundreds of millions of masks -- only for the White House to say hours later that it had not been necessary after all for the kits in particular.

States have been begging for that lifeline -- and while local leaders acknowledged the step in activating the DPA, they want it fully leveraged -- and they need beyond kits and masks. More people will die, and many of them could be saved if hospitals had the fundamental resources to help them, officials say.

First Priority — Health Care

The economic impact of COVID-19, and its rampant spread, has been devastating on every micro and macro level. Trump said Tuesday he hoped to have the country reopened and "just raring to go" by Easter — a notion that de Blasio called "absolutely inconceivable" given the current situation in New York.

Cuomo says the first order of business has to be saving lives, period. But he said the government can look at ways to restart the economy, thinking about which people can begin to go back to work, while still prioritizing public health.

Early Wednesday, the U.S. Senate said it had reached a deal with the White House on a $2 trillion economic emergency relief package, a historic plan that would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses. A vote is expected later Wednesday; it is expected to pass, and then would go to the president to sign.

Job-seekers have not been hard to find. Some areas of the state have seen a 1,000 percent increase in unemployment claims, according to the latest labor statistics. But the number of those out of work has been outpacing the number of open opportunities, particularly in states that have shut down all non-essential business. New Jersey Gov. Murphy said his state has 12,000 jobs available now; according to the state's page, 88,000 people are looking for them.

REMINDER: We’ve launched a jobs portal to help residents who have lost their jobs as a result of #COVID19 find and apply for a new job at one of our essential workplaces.



Looking for work? Visit: https://t.co/ausEjYkWtx

Looking to hire? Visit: https://t.co/HbfbmqcrOu pic.twitter.com/iEpNTen1Ca — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 24, 2020

States have announced extreme cuts on non-COVID-19 spending, and face devastating budget shortfalls as coronavirus spending spikes. Temporary hospitals are being built, and while the feds are footing the bill for some -- like four 250-bed, fully staffed facilities within the Javits Center to treat non-virus patients, individual states are saddled with the brunt of the financial burden.

They're also looking, on a daily basis, for more sites to convert to temporary medical facilities. Cuomo has a number of projects in the works, including on Long Island and in Westchester in addition to the Manhattan facility. He also says he's been speaking with hotel owners about using their rooms. Murphy has said the same. He announced Tuesday that FEMA was building four temporary field hospitals in New Jersey, including one at the sprawling Meadowlands complex.

Grave Reality, Growing Desperation

The majority of cases in New York City (80%) are impacting people age 18 to 64, according to the city's data. Twenty-three percent of statewide cases to date have required hospitalization, though that number has vacillated on a daily basis.

"We're exercising all options we're doing everything we can, on every level. To 'slow the spread, flatten the curve,' we've closed businesses. We've reduced street density," Cuomo said Tuesday. "We have increased testing to the highest per capita level on the globe. No one is testing more than we are testing."

New Jersey and Connecticut have seen their case totals rise, now at 3,675 and 618, respectively, along with their death tolls (44 in NJ, 12 in CT to date). Murphy added 846 new cases in 24 hours and 17 deaths, the highest one-day fatality increase his state has seen since the pandemic struck America.

Regionally, tri-state cases have surpassed 30,000; at least 327 people have died.

All three states are scrambling to develop their own mobile testing centers and drive-thru stations. But there have been bumps, as the number of people desperate to get tested flood the capacity of the new facilities. New Jersey's largest testing center in Paramus has had to shut down within minutes of opening each day because it hits capacity; newly opened stations face similar plights.

Increased testing begets more positives by default and all local leaders have stressed their states will continue to see the number of cases rise. The rise in numbers is not in and of itself cause for concern. That just underscores the need for an infrastructure that can handle it — and that takes federal power, they say.

The three tri-state governors have already taken unprecedented joint action to help slow the pandemic. New Jersey followed New York's lead on the stay-at-home order, and Connecticut enacted its version Monday night.

Governors are working to accelerate action on the drug front as well. New York launched a clinical trial for an experimental treatment Tuesday and plans to be the nation's first state to try to heal critically ill patients using recovered people's plasma — a process called convalescent plasma that was used during the flu epidemic of 1918. Right now, everything is on the table.

Where Do We Go From Here?

The depths of the outbreak — and its impact — are incomprehensible at this point but most definitely catastrophic: Billions upon billions of dollars have been lost and more will be lost; many have died, far more have been sickened. The grim totals will rise — and it may be months before we see the curve flatten out.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, the first coronavirus to ever earn the dubious distinction. It's novel — that means it's new and no one has immunity to it.

Nationally, NBC News estimates nearly than 55,000 have been infected with the novel coronavirus and at least 780 people have died. The numbers are far more stark globally. WHO offered a somber outlook in a recent situation paper: It took three months to get to the first 100,000 cases. It took 12 days to get to the next 100,000, and just five days to get the next 100,000 after that.