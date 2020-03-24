NYC Mulls New Density Measures As COVID-19 Cases Continue to Climb

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called on a comprehensive new plan to ensure social distancing in New York City

It comes as coronavirus cases in the city continue to climb; As of Tuesday, 14,900 had gotten sick

Federal officials say that 28 percent of all tests in the metro region have come back positive, nearly triple the national rate

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is demanding a comprehensive plan of action tto ensure social distancing in New York City, the nation's most densely populated city and the current epicenter of the nation's coronavirus epidemic.

The governor said he had discussed parameters with Mayor Bill de Blasio, but as of a news conference on Tuesday morning, no plan had yet been put in place. New York City has more cases than any other municipality in the country, with more than 14,900; 125 have died.

Any new density control measures in the five boroughs should focus on young people -- and if the city needs legislation to enact a state-approved plan, it should move forward, the governor said. If roadblocks emerge, he offered his help.

Currently, New York City is observing the same social distancing measures in place as the rest of the state. All nonessential businesses are closed and have employees working from home. Gatherings -- including team sports and cookouts in city parks - are banned. Bars and restaurants have been shuttered since last week, except locations that offer takeout and delivery.

Anecdotally, the some sectors of the city are taking the measures to heart. Times Square's lights are still bright, but few tourists are gawking up at them. Irish bars are dark. Fifth Avenue is deserted. And so few are riding the subways that the MTA asked the federal government for a $4 billion bailout to make up for a plunge in ridership.

But those same precautions haven't appeared to extend to parks in the five boroughs, which have remained open. Over the weekend, Cuomo railed on New Yorkers for failing to practice social distancing in Brooklyn's Prospect Park. Images from over the weekend showed large crowds on the greens, with few people spaced six feet apart or more.

“There is a density level in New York City that is wholly inappropriate," Cuomo said during his Sunday briefing. "This is just a mistake! It is a mistake! It is insensitive. It is arrogant. It is self-destructive. It's disrespectful to other people and it has to stop and it has to stop now. This is not a joke and I am not kidding."

Mayor de Blasio has outlined some measures to control density and said the NYPD would be there to enforce social distancing, but hasn't outlined any new restrictions since Sunday.

Any new measures to reduce density in New York City will be complicated. The city has more than 8.3 million people, according to Census data, with a density of more than 27,000 residents per square mile. That dwarfs the next-most-dense city, San Francisco, which has 17,000 people per square mile.

On Monday, Dr. Deborah Birx - the federal coronavirus response coordinator -- said said the attack rate of the virus in the region was five times that of the rest of the country. She added that nearly 28 percent of tests in the area came up positive - more than 20 points higher than the rest of the country.

“To all of my friends and colleagues in New York, this is the group that needs to absolutely social distance and self-isolate at this time," Birx said.