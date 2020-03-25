Coronavirus

NYC’s Four Seasons Hotel to House Doctors, Nurses Fighting Coronavirus

The hotel chain's owner said he offered up his flagship location after watching one of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily news conferences.

Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 24: Doctors test hospital staff with flu-like symptoms for coronavirus (COVID-19) in set-up tents to triage possible COVID-19 patients outside before they enter the main Emergency department area at St. Barnabas hospital in the Bronx on March 24, 2020 in New York City. New York City has about a third of the nation’s confirmed coronavirus cases, making it the center of the outbreak in the United States. (Photo by Misha Friedman/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The doctors and nurses battling the novel coronavirus in New York City's hospitals are about to get some five-star digs for their downtime.

That's because the Four Seasons hotel in midtown has offered to medical personnel, free of charge.

Ty Warner, the chairman of the company that owns the luxury hotel, said he offered the hotel for the state to use after hearing a call to action during one of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily news conferences.

"Many of those working in New York City have to travel long distances to and from their homes after putting in 18-hour days," Warner said in a statement. "They need a place close to work where they can rest and regenerate. I heard Governor Cuomo’s call to action during one of his press conferences, and there was no other option for us but do whatever we could to help."

More on the Coronavirus Fight

Coronavirus 1 hour ago

Makeshift Morgue Built at NYC’s Bellevue Hospital Ahead of COVID-19 Surge

Coronavirus 9 hours ago

‘Cacophony of Coughing’: Inside NYC’s Virus-besieged ERs

It's not clear which hospitals will house medical personnel at the hotel, which is within 30 blocks of several facilities including Bellevue, Weill Cornell Medical Center, NYU Langone and Mt. Sinai.

“It means a lot to see people helping first responders who are working day and night during this worldwide pandemic,” said Pat Kane, the executive director of the New York State Nurses Association.

The Four Seasons is one of many private businesses pitching in to fight the coronavirus. Cuomo said he was working with other hotels to secure rooms, and several others have offered to make much-needed medical supplies, including fashion designer Christian Siriano.

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusCOVID-19covid
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us