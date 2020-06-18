Confusion Surrounds NYC's Phase II as Cuomo Says Go Monday, Mayor Won't Commit to Date

What to Know Long Island and the Mid-Hudson regions will enter Phase III next week; at that point, only NYC will still have indoor dining and salons still closed

New York City is in its second week of Phase I; Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it could move to Phase II Monday but Mayor Bill de Blasio says he wants to assess protests' potential impact before committing to a date

Connecticut took its biggest step yet Wednesday, reopening everything from bowling alleys to outdoor amusement parks, movie theaters and more. New Jersey will reopen personal care services Monday

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to have answers for anxious restaurant owners who say they need safety guidelines to prepare for Phase II of reopening, which the five boroughs could enter as soon as next week.

A spokeswoman had said the mayor would outline detailed outdoor dining guidelines at some point this week, even before Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that New York City was on track to start Phase II Monday.

Cuomo's announcement came just about an hour after de Blasio refused to commit to a firm Phase II date despite mounting pressure. He had said he wanted to assess the potential impact of the widespread protests on the city's COVID numbers, which remain at pandemic lows. He also wanted to see if Phase I, which brought hundreds of thousands back to work, affected infection rates.

The governor said the rules are no different for New York City than they are for the North Country on reopening.

"Local governments, be responsible and do your job," Cuomo said. "This only works if the business owners are educated, they’re ready, if they have the plans in place.”

De Blasio revealed a preliminary outdoor dining plan even before New York City entered Phase I. It focuses on making more temporary space available to restaurants, leveraging curbside seating, sidewalks and open streets.

Restaurants have said they need more clarity on the safety requirements. Under Cuomo's Phase II, outdoor tables have to be spaced 6 feet apart and employees have to wear masks. Indoor dining areas should stay closed. Customers must also wear masks unless seated, and they're only supposed to be seated at a table with members of their own household. In New York City, that may be challenging.

Phase II also allows for the return of more office-based work, in-store retail, hair salons and barbershops (but not personal care services like nails or massages), building management and vehicle sales, leases and rentals. The mayor has said he will reopen playgrounds in Phase II as well. He wants to move cautiously.

"The second we open up playgrounds I think it's a safe bet they'll be filled 10 hours every day. You're talking about a huge number of people in close contact every day," de Blasio said Wednesday. "If folks act prematurely and that causes the disease to start spreading again, that the kind of thing that will undermine our ability to get to Phase II and stay in Phase II."

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

De Blasio has said hundreds of thousands more people are expected to return to work when the city enters Phase II, on top of the hundreds of thousands who went back when it entered Phase I. The MTA has launched aggressive new safety measures, as have the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North. More bus lanes have been painted in the city and Staten Island Ferry rush-hour service is now more frequent, but much no specifics have been offered on how people should actually get to and from work. Right now, those who can work from home should.

New York City is the state's only region still in Phase I. Long Island and Mid-Hudson regions are in Phase II but will take the step into Phase III, opening up indoor dining and personal care services, by the middle of next week.

The phased regional reopenings have not caused any significant spikes in infection, even as nearly half the nation's states grapple with severe infection resurgence. Many of those states lack New York's robust reopening standards.

Right now, the percentage of New York City residents testing positive over a seven-day rolling average is just 1 percent. That's a far cry from the 59 percent it experienced at the peak of the crisis earlier this spring. Statewide, that seven-day rolling average is also 1 percent. On Wednesday, the state saw its lowest daily percent of positive tests (0.96 percent) since it started testing. It has conducted more than 3 million COVID tests in the last three and a half months. Twelve percent of New Yorkers have tested positive, though the city's rate is higher.

The five boroughs are still adding a few hundred new COVID cases daily, but considering nearly 30,000 are being tested each day that's hardly unmanageable. Given the dramatic progress, Cuomo said his last daily briefing would be Friday -- though he said he would still hold news conferences for key announcements. Friday will be in his 111th straight daily briefing.

New Jersey, meanwhile, entered Stage 2 of Murphy's reopening roadmap earlier this week, resuming outdoor dining, child care, in-person retail and library pickup, among other services. More personal care services like salons and massage parlors are on track to reopen on Monday, June 22, the same day New York City may (or may not) start its Phase II.

Connecticut, the least hard-hit of the tri-states amid the COVID outbreak and the most aggressive of the three on reopening, took its biggest step yet Wednesday as it moved into a phase that allows 95 percent of its economy to restart.