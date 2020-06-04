NYC Unveils Outdoor Dining Plan for Phase II of Reopening; Mayor Says Launch Could Be in Early July

What to Know Outdoor dining can resume Thursday for regions in Phase II, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday; NYC is on track to enter Phase I on Monday

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed a plan to help restaurants promote outdoor dining safely when the city enters Phase II

The plan calls for the use of curbside seating, open streets and sidewalk seating to enhance capacity; social distancing will be required

Gov. Andrew Cuomo quietly added outdoor dining to the list of activities that can resume in Phase II Wednesday, noting the adjustment in a midday press release rather than in his daily briefing.

With New York City poised to end its months-long COVID-19 shutdown in the coming days, Mayor Bill de Blasio is already looking ahead. He announced a plan Thursday to temporarily use open space to provide city restaurants with more outdoor dining areas, eliminating red tape they'd otherwise face in the process.

Outdoor dining is now allowed in Phase II of New York's reopening, a change Gov. Andrew Cuomo quietly announced in a midday news release Wednesday rather than at his daily briefing earlier in the day. Seven regions already in Phase II can start offering al fresco Thursday. New York City will enter Phase I on Monday, but if it follows the course of other regions, that phase will last just a few weeks.

De Blasio said Thursday New York City could enter Phase II as early as the beginning of July. He pledged to help small businesses get back on their feet, including the eateries that are so much a part of the vibrant fabric that makes New York New York.

“New York’s restaurants are part of what makes us the greatest city in the world. They’ve taken a hit in our fight against COVID-19 – and there’s no recovery without them,” de Blasio said in a statement Thursday. “Our Open Restaurants plan will help these businesses maximize their customer base while maintaining the social distancing we need to beat this crisis once and for all.”

The Open Restaurants seating program includes the following elements:

1. CURBSIDE SEATING:

Once NYC enters Phase II, restaurants will be able to convert parking spaces in order to use the roadbed alongside the curb for dine-in service. There will be a simple process to register and self-certify online, the mayor's office said.

Restaurants must ensure accessible seating away from intersections and protect nearby bus stops and fire hydrants. They need to provide their own vertical barricades, planters, tables, and chairs.

2. OPEN STREETS

The city is about halfway to its goal of 100 miles of open streets. Restaurants on those marked streets will be able to use those to create seating areas directly in front of their establishments. The city will also identify new open streets on commercial strips with a large presence of restaurants and bars as it continues to roll out new corridors in the coming weeks and months.

3. SIDEWALK SEATING

The city will work to create a simpler, streamlined process for sidewalk seating that would require establishments to maintain appropriate clear paths for pedestrians and people with disabilities.



Several city agencies will monitor the three-pronged program and step in should concerns arise about accessibility or social distancing on sidewalks, curb lanes or streets.

Region by Region Status