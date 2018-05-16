The owner of a New York City condo who is trying to sell a luxurious condo in the famed Atelier building takes the word amenities to a whole other level — one could even say to a whole other world!

For the price of $85 million dollars, not only will the buyer get a one-of-a-kind apartment, but two seats on a trip to outer space!

The steep price tag also includes a $2million construction crest, a million-dollar yacht with 5 years of docking fees paid, two Rolls Royce Phantoms, a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, weekly dinner for two at Daniel Bolud’s restaurant Daniel for a year, courtside season tickets to the Brooklyn Nets for a year, a Hamptons mansion rental for the summer, live-in butler services and a private chef for a year.

The property is listed with River 2 River Realty. For the full listing, click here.