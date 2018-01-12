GrubHub has released its second annual 'Year in Delivery' trends analysis, studying the trendiest delivery dishes of 2017, and the foods expected to rise in popularity in 2018. Vegetable entrees, like jackfruit and cauliflower steaks, are on the rise for delivery in 2018, reinforcing national culinary forecasts, according to GrubHub. GrubHub, which bills itself the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering company, counted its results from its 75,000 participating restaurants nationwide. Based on rising popularity in online orders month-over-month, check out other dishes that may be finding their way onto a doorstep near you:

