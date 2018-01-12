 These Foods Will Be Most Popular for Delivery in 2018, According to GrubHub - NBC New York
OLY-NY

These Foods Will Be Most Popular for Delivery in 2018, According to GrubHub

By Sander Siegel

19 minutes ago

GrubHub has released its second annual 'Year in Delivery' trends analysis, studying the trendiest delivery dishes of 2017, and the foods expected to rise in popularity in 2018. Vegetable entrees, like jackfruit and cauliflower steaks, are on the rise for delivery in 2018, reinforcing national culinary forecasts, according to GrubHub. GrubHub, which bills itself the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering company, counted its results from its 75,000 participating restaurants nationwide. Based on rising popularity in online orders month-over-month, check out other dishes that may be finding their way onto a doorstep near you:

How many of these trendy foods can you name? Test your knowledge!
More Photo Galleries
Jimmy Ma Pushes Envelope in Figure Skating With 'Turn Down for What'
Photos After the Storm: Destruction in Southern California
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us