Cloudy, wet mix around NYC this weekend — see outlook for 5 Boro Bike Tour and more

The weekend is upon us and there are plenty of outdoor events happening around the city and beyond. Unfortunately, the weather is going to be a mixed bag.

Here is what you need to know:

5 Boro Bike Tour

The 5 Boro Bike Tour is this Sunday. Sadly, it's going to be the worse half of the weekend weather-wise.

Expect a cool, soggy, and breezy day. We should be enjoying temperatures in the low 70s in early May, but across our region temperatures will be locked in the 50s all day. Dress accordingly.

When the first wave of the tour begins at 7:30 a.m., temperatures in the city will be 50 degrees and rain will already be falling. It will not be too heavy, but it will remain consistent throughout the day.

If you are participating, plan for slick roads and lots of puddles along the route. Make sure you have all your rain gear with you before heading to the starting line, especially a pair of cycling glasses. You probably don’t want the rain getting in your eyes on your ride.

Long Island Marathon Weekend

If you’re more of a runner than a biker, you may want to head to East Meadow for the Long Island Marathon Weekend.

Marathon weekend events extend from Friday evening through Sunday. The main event, the half and full marathons, will kick off in East Meadow Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. Early morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s with spotty sprinkles or light rain.

Steadier rain moves in as the first runners start to cross the finish line. Don’t expect any downpours, but the showers will be enough to dampen the post-race festivities.

Thankfully, the entire weekend is not a washout. Friday and Saturday will be better for runners.

Friday night’s 5K fun run will have temperatures in the mid-50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be a nice way to kick off the weekend festivities, but be sure to wear a warm jacket or sweatshirt to beat the chill.

Expect great running weather for Saturday morning’s 10K. Temperatures will be close to 50 degrees at daybreak under mostly cloudy skies and no rain. Highs on Saturday will be near 60.

Tigers at Yankees

If you’re not a big fan of biking or running, there’s always baseball! The Tigers are in town to take on the Yankees.

Friday evening and Saturday afternoon will both look great for baseball, although temperatures will be on the cool side. Take the opportunity to break out the Yankee jacket that you normally reserve for postseason play.