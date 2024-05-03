Manhattan

Hotel holdup: Crypto buyer jumped in NYC room, robbed of $20K in cash

By NBC New York Staff

NYPD

A crypto sale between two men at a Manhattan hotel did not go according to plan when the buyer found himself tied up and face-to-face with three thieves walking away with his bag full of cash, police say.

According to the NYPD, a 40-year-old man arrived at the Sonder Battery Park Hotel, where he had arranged to purchase an unspecified amount of cryptocurrency.

The buyer and seller met in the hotel lobby around 5 p.m. Saturday before heading up to a room on the third floor where they presumably planned to make the sale.

Once they got to the room, police said the alleged seller shoved the 40-year-old through the door and onto the floor, where he found himself face-to-face with two other men.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The men started beating up on the buyer, punching him before typing him up. Police said they taped his ankles, wrist and mouth.

Then, the trio grabbed the victim's bag, full of $20,000 in cash, and fled the hotel.

Police on Friday released surveillance images of the three men, all believed to be between the ages of 18 and 22.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanNYPDrobbery
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us