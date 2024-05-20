Bronx

NYPD officers crash while responding to call of 13-year-old shot in head in Bronx: Police

By Checkey Beckford

An NYPD vehicle slammed into another car while responding to calls about a 13-year-old who was shot in the head in the Bronx, according to police.

Two officers were making their way to the scene of the shooting on 169th Street in the Morrisania neighborhood when their squad car collided with another vehicle before smashing into a wall. A witness said that he saw several police cars rushing down Melrose Avenue in the moments before the crash.

The officers suffered minor injuries, but were conscious and alert before being taken to Lincoln Hospital, where they were recovering. No pedestrians were hurt.

Just half a mile from that crash, police said the teen had been shot, getting grazed in the forehead by a bullet. The overpass where it took place was blocked off and surrounded by crime tape, with an evidence cone marking a single shell casing left behind.

