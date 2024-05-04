1 dead in baby shower quadruple shooting in Queens, police say

One person died and three others were injured when gunfire erupted at a baby shower held in a Queens neighborhood at the start of the weekend.

Police said 911 calls came in around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for an assault in progress along Atlantic Avenue in Richmond Hill. Responding officers found multiple gunshot victims at a small venue hosting a baby shower.

A 24-year-old man had been shot in the chest; he was rushed to Jamaica Hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead. Two other men, ages 45 and 25, were also taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for a single gunshot each.

A short time later, according to police, a 43-year-old man arrived at Jamaica Hospital with two gunshot wounds to an arm and a third to his leg.

Hours later, investigators were still searching for the shooter responsible. There was no information provided by police on what led up to the gunfire.