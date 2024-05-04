Queens

1 dead in baby shower quadruple shooting in Queens, police say

By NBC New York Staff

Police at crime scene of baby shower shooting
One person died and three others were injured when gunfire erupted at a baby shower held in a Queens neighborhood at the start of the weekend.

Police said 911 calls came in around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for an assault in progress along Atlantic Avenue in Richmond Hill. Responding officers found multiple gunshot victims at a small venue hosting a baby shower.

A 24-year-old man had been shot in the chest; he was rushed to Jamaica Hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead. Two other men, ages 45 and 25, were also taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for a single gunshot each.

Bullet holes in glass of Queens party venue
A short time later, according to police, a 43-year-old man arrived at Jamaica Hospital with two gunshot wounds to an arm and a third to his leg.

Hours later, investigators were still searching for the shooter responsible. There was no information provided by police on what led up to the gunfire.

