New York-born and raised freestyle mogul skier Morgan Schild is only 20 years old and already has FIS World Cup Rookie of the Year on her belt, but a nightmarish ACL tear forced her out of the sport for nearly two years. She came back from a 22-month leave to finish third in her first post-injury World Cup, then won another event less than a month later. And now she's pushing the envelope in Pyeongchang.

Do you know the rules of mogul skiing? U.S. freeskier Morgan Schild explains what it’s about using Legos.