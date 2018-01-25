 5 Fast Facts About Morgan Schild: The Comeback Kid From New York - NBC New York
OLY-NY
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Every moment. Every medal. On every device. Beginning Feb. 8.

5 Fast Facts About Morgan Schild: The Comeback Kid From New York

5 hours ago

New York-born and raised freestyle mogul skier Morgan Schild is only 20 years old and already has FIS World Cup Rookie of the Year on her belt, but a nightmarish ACL tear forced her out of the sport for nearly two years. She came back from a 22-month leave to finish third in her first post-injury World Cup, then won another event less than a month later. And now she's pushing the envelope in Pyeongchang.

Do you know the rules of mogul skiing? U.S. freeskier Morgan Schild explains what it’s about using Legos.

More Photo Galleries
Fish Skin Used to Treat Bears Burned by Thomas Fire
Meet Fiona: Cincinnati Zoo's Premature Baby Hippo
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us