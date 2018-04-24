These Hospitals in New Jersey and New York Received Highest Grades in New Safety Report
You may want to keep this list on hand when considering where to go for medical care in New Jersey or New York.
Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades has measured patient safety at hospitals across the nation for its spring 2018 report .
The nonprofit organization combines a host of national performance measures to determine a single letter grade for each hospital.
The grades are largely based on infections, problems with surgery, practices to prevent errors, safety problems and the medical staff.
Here's a look at all of the hospitals in New Jersey and New York that received an "A" grade.
You can find out more about why each hospital received the ranking it did here.