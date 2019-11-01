Get those sneakers ready this weekend, because we're just a few days out from the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon

And just like in years past, more than a dozen celebrities are lacing up to run for charitable causes. Celebrities and personalities include:

Uzo Aduba – Actress in Orange Is the New Black; supporting Stand Up to Cancer

View this post on Instagram Let's git it. #DFMC #WhyIRun #BostonMarathon #bostonstrong cc @danafarber A post shared by Uzo Aduba (@uzoaduba) on Apr 20, 2015 at 8:04am PDT

Tyler Cameron – The Bachelorette; supporting ABC Food Tours

View this post on Instagram Check out the Real Life Diet article @gq wrote that’s in my story! We talk marathon training, my diet (cookies), life in NYC, and how I’m essentially Lebron’s 6’3 clone on the basketball court. . . 📸: @davidwilliamsphoto A post shared by Tyler Cameron (@tylerjcameron3) on Oct 3, 2019 at 1:10pm PDT

Tiki Barber – Former New York Giants running back; supporting NYRR Team for Kids

View this post on Instagram Hey, runners! Want to experience the amazing #TCSNYCMarathon on Nov. 4, 2018? The drawing is now open and it’s free to enter, apply today! http://www.nyrr.org @nycmarathon A post shared by Tiki Barber (@tiki.barber) on Jan 15, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

Andi Dorfman – The Bachelorette; New York Times best-selling author; supporting Girls on the Run and NYRR Team for Kids

View this post on Instagram Last run before THE run. I’ve done everything I can to prepare myself, I’ve pushed my body beyond what I thought was possible, continued despite the pain, and I owe it all to the #andorfins who keep me motivated, grateful and most of all inspired. I don’t know how it’ll turn out but I hope I can make y’all half as proud as you’ve made me! Leggggs go! Xo A post shared by Andi Dorfman (@andi_dorfman) on Oct 31, 2019 at 8:07am PDT

Amy Robach – Co-host of ABC’s Good Morning America; supporting NYRR Team for Kids

View this post on Instagram HASHTAG NEVER AGAIN! Long distance treadmill running is �� but I guess it beat running in the pouring cold NYC rain today - peak training week continues... 15 down, 25 more to go for the week �� A post shared by Amy Robach (@ajrobach) on Oct 9, 2019 at 11:53am PDT

Nev Schulman – Host/producer of MTV’s Catfish; supporting NYRR Team for Kids

View this post on Instagram Tiger Schulman A post shared by Nev Schulman (@nevschulman) on May 24, 2019 at 6:10am PDT

Richard Blais – Chef and TV personality of Bravo’s Top Chef

View this post on Instagram Last few days to head to the @NewBalanceRunning Pizza Co. before the race on Sunday! We’ve worked hard for those miles, so treat yourself to a New York City slice or a full pie if you completed the Miles For Pizza Strava Challenge and carbo-load with style. Pro Tip: always fold your slice like a true New Yorker and Ask for the Trail Blaiser. 😉#NewBalance A post shared by Richard Blais (@richardblais) on Oct 29, 2019 at 9:18am PDT

Kikkan Randall – Five-time Olympian and gold medalist (with team member Jessie Diggins); supporting AKTIV Against Cancer

Daniel Humm – Chef/co-owner of Make It Nice, Eleven Madison Park, The Nomad

View this post on Instagram Happiest day ever! Thank you @nycmarathon for such an incredible experience and for representing New York so strongly. #makeitnice A post shared by Daniel Humm (@danielhumm) on Nov 6, 2017 at 6:24am PST

Ryan Briscoe – Professional race car driver; supporting NYRR Team for Kids

View this post on Instagram Very cool to meet @robertomandje this morning for a jog in Central Park as we took my first steps in preparing for the @nycmarathon later this year! • • • #nyrr #nyrrcenter #nycmarathontraining #running #runner #roadtonycmarathon #training #building #learning A post shared by Ryan Briscoe (@ryan_briscoe) on May 15, 2019 at 12:16pm PDT

Christy Altomare – Star of Broadway’s Anastasia

View this post on Instagram This was so cool ..... I know I haven’t been on Instagram much - update: I have been writing lots of music and running and dancing through the streets of New York and tomorrow I am going on my first real vacation in two years... I can’t wait to share it all with you again soon - but for now - I will drop this cool post about running the Brooklyn Half Marathon... #popularbkhalf thank you @nyrr for asking me to sing the national anthem! It was a blast! Love you all ❤️ A post shared by Christy Altomare (@christyaltomare) on May 18, 2019 at 6:19pm PDT

Dan Churchill – Chef; supporting City Harvest

View this post on Instagram Less than four weeks till the marathon... putting in. 2 high intensity sessions and a long run per week and a whole lot of rolling out. I have definitely upped my starch content, but have been more focused on looking after the immune system with plenty of micronutrients. Super proud of the @cityharvestnyc team. Ready to captain 50 legends across the line...: couple more @uamapmyrun sessions to go A post shared by Dan Churchill, Chef, Healthy (@dan_churchill) on Oct 3, 2019 at 9:03pm PDT

Other celeb runners include: