Get those sneakers ready this weekend, because we're just a few days out from the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon
And just like in years past, more than a dozen celebrities are lacing up to run for charitable causes. Celebrities and personalities include:
Uzo Aduba – Actress in Orange Is the New Black; supporting Stand Up to Cancer
Tyler Cameron – The Bachelorette; supporting ABC Food Tours
Tiki Barber – Former New York Giants running back; supporting NYRR Team for Kids
Andi Dorfman – The Bachelorette; New York Times best-selling author; supporting Girls on the Run and NYRR Team for Kids
Amy Robach – Co-host of ABC’s Good Morning America; supporting NYRR Team for Kids
Nev Schulman – Host/producer of MTV’s Catfish; supporting NYRR Team for Kids
Richard Blais – Chef and TV personality of Bravo’s Top Chef
Kikkan Randall – Five-time Olympian and gold medalist (with team member Jessie Diggins); supporting AKTIV Against Cancer
Daniel Humm – Chef/co-owner of Make It Nice, Eleven Madison Park, The Nomad
Ryan Briscoe – Professional race car driver; supporting NYRR Team for Kids
Christy Altomare – Star of Broadway’s Anastasia
Dan Churchill – Chef; supporting City Harvest
Other celeb runners include:
- Andrew Shue – Actor in Melrose Place
- Luke Kirby – Actor in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; supporting Arts in the Armed Forces
- Jason Sehorn – Former New York Giants cornerback; supporting The Foundation For Tomorrow
- Paul Sparks – Actor in Sweetbitter; supporting Arts in the Armed Forces
- Joanne Tucker – Actress; together with husband Adam Driver founded Arts in the Armed Forces and running in support of the charity
- Taylor Ritzel – Olympic gold medalist; supporting Women’s Sports Foundation
- Usama Young – Former NFL safety; supporting Right to Play