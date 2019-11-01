These Are the Celebrities Running the TCS New York City Marathon - NBC New York
These Are the Celebrities Running the TCS New York City Marathon

By Morsheda Kabir

Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Get those sneakers ready this weekend, because we're just a few days out from the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon

    And just like in years past, more than a dozen celebrities are lacing up to run for charitable causes. Celebrities and personalities include:

    Uzo Aduba – Actress in Orange Is the New Black; supporting Stand Up to Cancer

    Tyler Cameron – The Bachelorette; supporting ABC Food Tours

    Tiki Barber – Former New York Giants running back; supporting NYRR Team for Kids

    Andi Dorfman – The Bachelorette; New York Times best-selling author; supporting Girls on the Run and NYRR Team for Kids

    Amy Robach – Co-host of ABC’s Good Morning America; supporting NYRR Team for Kids

    Nev Schulman – Host/producer of MTV’s Catfish; supporting NYRR Team for Kids

     
     
     
     
    Tiger Schulman

    Richard Blais – Chef and TV personality of Bravo’s Top Chef

    Kikkan Randall – Five-time Olympian and gold medalist (with team member Jessie Diggins); supporting AKTIV Against Cancer

    Daniel Humm – Chef/co-owner of Make It Nice, Eleven Madison Park, The Nomad

    Ryan Briscoe – Professional race car driver; supporting NYRR Team for Kids

    Christy Altomare – Star of Broadway’s Anastasia

    Dan Churchill – Chef; supporting City Harvest

    Other celeb runners include:

     

    • Andrew Shue – Actor in Melrose Place
    • Luke Kirby – Actor in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; supporting Arts in the Armed Forces
    • Jason Sehorn – Former New York Giants cornerback; supporting The Foundation For Tomorrow
    • Paul Sparks – Actor in Sweetbitter; supporting Arts in the Armed Forces
    • Joanne Tucker – Actress; together with husband Adam Driver founded Arts in the Armed Forces and running in support of the charity
    • Taylor Ritzel – Olympic gold medalist; supporting Women’s Sports Foundation
    • Usama Young – Former NFL safety; supporting Right to Play

      

