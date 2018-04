Four tri-state area schools have landed on a new list of America's top bang-for-your-buck colleges and universities.

Forbes has just put out its 2018 America's Best Value Colleges list, ranking 300 schools across the country based on tuition costs, school quality, graduation success, student debt and post-grad earnings, among other factors. Here are the top 30, in reverse order. See Forbes' full list along with tuition details here.