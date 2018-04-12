 373,686 Pieces of Trash Were Found on New Jersey Beaches Last Year -- Here Are 13 of the Weirdest - NBC New York
373,686 Pieces of Trash Were Found on New Jersey Beaches Last Year -- Here Are 13 of the Weirdest

Medical pot. A human tooth in a box. Raw chicken. That's just some of the weirdest stuff that turned up on New Jersey beaches last year, according to the 2017 Beach Sweeps Report released by Clean Ocean Action (COA) Thursday. In total, nearly 7,500 volunteers collected 373,686 pieces of marine debris. Here are some of the most ridiculous finds. Click here for the full report findings and details on the annual study.
