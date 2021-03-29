Vaccine Eligibility Expands Again as NJ, NY Top U.S. Charts in New Virus Cases Per Capita

What to Know Vaccine eligibility expands in New Jersey to essential workers in multiple industries on Monday as a new FEMA-run vaccine hub opens in Newark

More than 2.6 million people in NJ have had at least one dose of the vaccine and nearly 1.5 million are fully vaccinated (about 16% of the population); in NY, 16.3% of the population completed their series

Even as the unprecedented vaccination rollout accelerates, NJ and NY find themselves atop the national charts (No. 1 and 2, respectively) in new cases per capita nationally once again

Yet another swath of essential workers in New Jersey becomes eligible for the coronavirus vaccine on Monday, while access across the tri-state area will reach new milestones later in the week -- a boon as the Garden and Empire states find themselves atop the U.S. list for new infections per capita once again.

Essential workers in food production/distribution, elder care and support, warehousing and logistics, social services staff, elections personnel, hospitality, medical supplies, postal/shipping services, clergy and the judicial system now join millions of New Jersey residents already eligible for vaccination. And a new FEMA-run vaccine site opens Monday at the New Jersey Institute of Technology to help with the latest influx of people who can sign up to get shots.

The Newark vaccination hub is one of six federally run facilities across the U.S. aimed at communities deemed most vulnerable by the CDC. Gov. Phil Murphy said the new eight-week site has the capacity to administer 6,000 doses per day.

More than 2.6 million people in New Jersey have had at least one dose of the vaccine and nearly 1.5 million of them are fully vaccinated, which is more than 16 percent of the state's population. The opening of the new federal site in addition to an expected 20 percent boost in weekly dose allocation this week has Murphy confident in the state's ability to expand eligibility to the next group, he has said.

People age 55 and older, as well as anyone 16 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will be able to start scheduling their appointments in exactly one week. Real estate, building and home service workers will also be permitted to get shots at that time, along with sanitation workers and bank tellers, accountants and other financial industry employees. Laundry service workers, utility workers and librarians round out that next-up “1C” category.

New Jersey remains on track to hit President Joe Biden's national goal of having all adults eligible for vaccination by May 1, Murphy has said.

In neighboring New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo expanded vaccine eligibility to people age 50 and older last week, but no further eligibility dates have been announced. Like New Jersey, the Empire State is expected to get a boost in weekly vaccine supply over the next month, but Cuomo has said he's not ready to open up eligibility for all New York adults just yet. He wants more reliable supply.

To date, New York state has administered at least one vaccine dose to more than 5.8 million people, about 29.2 percent of its population. More than 16 percent of the state's population is fully vaccinated. In New York City, 14.5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, while 26.3 percent has had at least one dose.

Connecticut is one of a few states planning to move ahead with that last major eligibility step in the coming days. With the state lifting all capacity restrictions for most businesses earlier this month, Gov. Ned Lamont said he will open up vaccine eligibility for all Connecticut residents 16 and older on Thursday.

The race, more of a marathon, to vaccinate has taken on heightened urgency in the last month as officials fight to maintain low hospitalization and death rates while curbing the spread of new cases. Experts say those say plateaued at a "very high" level across the country once post-holiday viral declines slowed.

New cases in New Jersey have crept up by 37 percent in a little more than a month, to about 23,600 every seven days. New York has reported an average of 9,452 new cases a day over the last week, an increase of 42 percent from the average two weeks earlier, according to New York Times data. The two states now rank No. 1 and 2, respectively, in the U.S. in new infections per capita.

Unlike New Jersey, where the governor has halted potential plans to further loosen restrictions because of the numbers, Cuomo does not appear to have plans to pause New York's recovery despite recent pleas from some to slow it.

Statewide travel for sports and recreational activities resumes Monday (it was previously limited to contiguous counties and regions). Event, arts and entertainment venues with less than 10,000-person capacity will reopen on Friday at 33 percent capacity, while sports venues with 1,500-plus indoor or 2,500-plus outdoor capacity can welcome back fans a day earlier.

That means Yankee Stadium will have fans in the stands for the Bronx Bombers' home opener against the Blue Jays on Thursday. Strict COVID protocol, including a 10 percent indoor capacity cap (20 percent outdoors) and proof of a negative test or completed vaccination series, are required.

New York will also lift its longstanding quarantine requirement for domestic travelers on Thursday, while the 11 p.m. statewide curfew in place for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiards halls and gyms will end next Monday. The 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants and bars as well as the 12 a.m. curfew for catered events will remain in place for now, but the governor said his health team is actively assessing the data. An updated announcement is expected in early April.

"The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war, and each day more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated for COVID-19. However, the infection rate also depends on what we do, and New Yorkers should continue staying safe and protecting one another as the virus continues to spread in our state," Cuomo said Sunday. "Simple behaviors like wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing can have outsize impact, especially when communities make the collective decision to follow the rules."

"Our vast distribution network is at the ready to ramp up vaccinations, but we still have a long way to go before defeating COVID-19 and ending the pandemic once and for all," the governor added.