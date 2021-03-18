CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid: How to Get a Vaccine at Pharmacies in New York

More than 12 million people are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in New York.

With Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement on Thursday for a new round of reopenings and a recent expansion to vaccine eligibility, more New York residents are trying to get vaccinated.

With the exception of pharmacies, all vaccine providers became eligible on Wednesday to vaccinate any eligible New Yorker, which now includes anyone over the age of 60 and additional public-facing essential workers.

Pharmacies including CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid can only offer vaccinations to teachers and residents over the age of 60, according to federal guidelines.

With more than 2,600 pharmacies in the state, scheduling an appointment at a local pharmacy may be the most convenient path to vaccination for many New Yorkers.

So, how do you schedule an appointment and which vaccine may be available when you go? Here’s what you need to know.

Walgreens

How do I schedule an appointment at Walgreens?

Eligible residents who want to be vaccinated at Walgreens can schedule an appointment online or by calling 1-800-925-4733. The company says vaccinations are now offered at select pharmacies but are expected to be available at more than 9,000 locations in the spring as eligibility expansion continues.

Which vaccine does Walgreens have?

Walgreens health experts say they have been receiving weekly allotments of the FDA-approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. They also expect to begin receiving and administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March.

CVS Pharmacy

How do I schedule an appointment at CVS?

New Yorkers wanting to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated at CVS can do so online. The pharmacy says availability can change quickly based on high demand, but its online portal is updated frequently to reflect any possible openings.

Which vaccine does CVS Pharmacy have?

CVS Pharmacy currently offers all three FDA-approved vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The pharmacy says that patients are able to see which vaccine is available at specific locations before scheduling an appointment.

Rite Aid

How do I schedule an appointment at Rite Aid?

Vaccination appointments for Rite Aid can only be made on its website. Two appointment portals have been set up for vaccinations, one for New York state and another for New York City.

The pharmacy says appointments cannot be made by calling local pharmacies.

Which vaccine does Rite Aid have?

Rite Aid says it offers both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, with only one being available at each pharmacy. New Yorkers seeking to be vaccinated will not have the option to pick which vaccine they receive.