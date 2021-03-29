President Biden to Announce 90% of US Adults Will Be Eligible for Shots by April 19

President Joe Biden will announce Monday that 90% of U.S. adults will be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine by April 19 and will also have a vaccination site within five miles of their homes by that date, an administration official tells NBC News

The plan is reliant on expanding vaccine access at retail pharmacies.

Biden previously directed states to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults by May 1. Since then, more than 30 states have said they will open eligibility by April 19. The president’s announcement is consistent with those moves, covering roughly 90 percent of U.S. adults.