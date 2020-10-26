Schools in Improved NYC Clusters Reopen; NJ Reports Highest Infections Since May

What to Know Dozens of schools in New York City reopen in person Monday, following Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision to lift restrictions in some cluster zones while extending them in others

He continues to tout the effectiveness of his micro-cluster strategy as "focus zone" areas continue to see positivity rates dip; hospitalizations, which lag new cases, though have hit June highs

New Jersey continues to have its struggles as well; the state reported its highest number of new daily cases Saturday (1,994) since early May amid an eight-day stretch of new cases topping 1,000

Students who abruptly switched all-remote at more than 100 New York City public schools in neighborhoods where positivity rates soared a month ago can return in person Monday, following Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision last week to ease restrictions in certain cluster zone areas while extending them in others.

He has championed the effectiveness of his micro-cluster strategy as "focus zone" areas continue to see positivity rates dip, though statewide hospitalizations, which tend to lag new cases, have hit June highs. New York state is in the midst of its first three-day stretch of more than 1,000 total hospitalizations since June.

New Jersey, meanwhile, reported its highest number of new daily cases (1,994) since early May over the weekend as Gov. Phil Murphy extended the public health emergency he put in place at the start of the pandemic for another 30 days. The governor, who has been in voluntary isolation since learning of his exposure to a COVID positive staff member on Wednesday, is expected to return in person for his scheduled daily briefing Monday. He'll likely face questions on the potential need for new restrictions to curb the Garden State's COVID tide when he does.

Essex County has been one of New Jersey's highest-growth areas for COVID in recent weeks, though Murphy has said the trend is evident across virtually the entire state. In Newark, the state's largest city, Mayor Ras Baraka said he may have to take more serious measures starting Sunday as he leads a city that he says is seeing more new cases than every other city in the county combined.

Murphy has said the issues appear to stem from smaller household gatherings, where people tend to let their guards down, and parties. While he has said he is increasingly sobered by his state's numbers, he says there is only so much he can regulate. There's no evidence the return of indoor dining or gyms have contributed to the state's increases, for example, he has said. He could close those down.

But he can't control what happens inside people's private homes. Instead, he continues to urge New Jerseyans to be smart and practice the precautions and behaviors he says flattened the Garden State's curve in the first place.

The latest struggles are not just a New Jersey or New York concern; they're evident of yet another surge in cases across America. Forty U.S. states and territories are now on New York's quarantine list -- and New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania all meet the threshold to be there. Cuomo has said it's not practical to do border control with those neighboring states. It's unlikely many areas come off that list when it gets updated Tuesday. The United States set a new daily case record on Thursday -- and then broke it, with 77,993, a day later.

Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump's chief of staff, acknowledged the new records with some controversial comments. He said Sunday that the country's federal response cannot control the pandemic and that the U.S. government should focus efforts on vaccine and treatment solutions to mitigate the impact.

Cuomo later accused the Trump administration of surrendering to the novel coronavirus, which has already claimed more than 217,000 lives, devastated the national economy and left millions upon millions jobless. Many more people are suffering quietly, fatigued by the ongoing stress of living through a pandemic.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

"They have believed from the beginning that they can't control the virus, that's the only rationale that explains the denial and the lying. If you believed you could control it, then you try to control it. If you don't believe you can control it, then you lie about it, deny it and minimize it," Cuomo told reporters on a teleconference call on Sunday. "Meadows spoke the truth today, as to their opinion."

Despite its recent upticks, New York maintains one of the lowest transmission rates in the nation. Its "hotspot" infection rates, while high by New York's current standards, are up to 10 times lower than the regular state of play in some states.

As of Cuomo's last report, the average positivity rate in the realigned micro-cluster zones is 3.18 percent, while the rate outside those areas hovers just above 1 percent. Total hospitalizations ticked down to 1,015, a 30-person decline from the previous day. The daily death toll was once again in the double digits, albeit the low ones (12), continuing the trend of recent weeks.

The governor has said he would reassess the cluster zone maps on a rolling 10-day basis, meaning some areas that saw restrictions extended early last week could be poised to have them lifted by the end of this one.

"To give you an idea of the progress we've made with New York's micro-clusters, the positivity rates in Brooklyn, Rockland and Orange Counties are all down this week," Cuomo said Sunday. "That is great news. It says the focus works, and it says we can get the positivity under control. As we saw in Queens this past week, we get the numbers down and we then open up the areas."