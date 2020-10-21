Cuomo Expected to Reveal Shifted Cluster Zone Maps; Some Spots Could See Restrictions Eased

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to share realigned cluster zone maps Wednesday; certain areas of certain clusters, especially in Central Queens, may see restrictions eased

The restrictions were implemented in NYC 13 days ago for a minimum of 14 days; Cuomo says the hotspots' reopening standards will differ substantially from the statewide process this spring

He has said he plans to execute his micro-cluster strategy through fall to address viral flare-ups; it gives him total flexibility to reshape boundaries to accommodate testing and other needs, he says

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to reveal a realignment of his cluster zone maps, potentially easing restrictions in some hotspot areas, like central Queens, that have improved compliance and lowered positivity rates over the past few weeks.

The restrictions were rolled out in New York City 13 days ago, with a minimum two-week window. They apply to varying degrees in narrowly targeted geographic areas that are color-coded by risk -- red, orange and yellow. The red zones are the highest-risk areas and have seen schools and nonessential businesses closed.

Those red zones cover just 2.8 percent of New York's population, but for a time, that 2.8 percent of the population was accounting for a fifth or more of new daily cases statewide -- and Cuomo says they've driven about 70 percent of the state's new hospital admissions since early September.

The city had 442 COVID hospitalizations Monday, its highest total since July 8, while statewide hospitalizations hit their highest total Monday (878) since July 1. They've more than doubled in the last month. NBC New York's Katherine Creag reports.

Those red zones accounted for 11.5 percent of all new statewide cases last week, compared with 21.8 percent the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 23. Their average red zone positivity rate was 2.9 percent Tuesday, down from 3.3 percent the day before and markedly down from a roughly 7 percent average just a few weeks ago.

That central Queens cluster had the lowest positivity rate among the cluster areas to start and has driven it down further over the last two weeks. Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that certain parts of Brooklyn haven't improved as dramatically and restrictions may have to be in place there longer, though Cuomo could still move the goalposts as he pushes his hyper-targeted enforcement strategy.

It's not clear what the new reopening standards will be for the cluster areas. Cuomo said earlier this week that his team was developing appropriate benchmarks for the various zones -- and that those would differ substantially from the standards he used for the statewide reopening process earlier this year.

The governor has said the same micro-cluster strategy, targeting viral increases on a block-by-block level, will be the same method he uses to attack flare-ups through fall. He says he hopes a vaccine will come by winter, though delivering and administering that to 20 million people will be another challenge entirely.

While the hotspots in Brooklyn, Queens and Orange and Rockland counties have driven a substantial amount of statewide hospitalizations, which are near 1,000 and around late June highs, they have not substantially affected the statewide infection rate -- or the city's, for that matter. Both have seen marginal upticks associated with the clusters, but both remain among the lowest in the nation.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

According to Tuesday data from Johns Hopkins, New York has the third-lowest infection rate in the nation (1.17 percent), based on a seven-day rolling period. Only Massachusetts (1.14 percent) and Maine (0.36 percent) have lower positivity rates on a weekly basis. The state with the highest, Nevada, has a rolling positivity average nearly 40 times higher than New York's (45.97 percent).

New Jersey and Connecticut are among the 15 lowest-transmission rate states -- 2.89 percent and 1.85 percent, respectively -- even as they battle a surge in new cases that has them both meeting the new-cases-per-100,0000 threshold to land on New York's travel quarantine list, along with Pennsylvania.

Cuomo said there will be no travel restrictions among the four states, calling that impractical and potentially disastrous for the local economies. He did, however, urge against non-essential tri-state travel.

Govs. Phil Murphy and Ned Lamont agreed on that point, both urging people not to travel across state borders if it's not necessary. A joint statement from the three tri-state governors Tuesday appeared to represent a more symbolic show of unity than an actionable means of reducing tri-state travel in a measurable way. There remains no quarantine requirement between those states and New York.

With the number of infections once again climbing at a rapid rate, infectious disease experts warn the "darkest days" of the pandemic may still be ahead.

"Our states have worked together successfully in combating this pandemic since the beginning and we'll continue to do so," the governors' statement said. "The travel advisory was designed to keep our respective states safe, with the understanding that we are a connected region, dependent on each other when it comes to commerce, education, and health care."

There are currently 40 U.S. hotspots on the quarantine list, with Arizona and Maryland being added back to it Tuesday and no states removed. While Lamont had made a play to loosen criteria, citing enforcement challenges, Cuomo says it's just the "bizarre" reality of the current situation in the United States.

At least seven U.S. states have recently set new records for single-day increases in coronavirus cases, prompting some to set new restrictions as concerns mount over possible "superspreader events" during the upcoming holiday season. The situation globally isn't much better; the world topped 40 million cases on Monday.