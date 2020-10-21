NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Self-Quarantines After Exposure to COVID-Positive Person

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and is going into self-quarantine.

He made the announcement during an unrelated press briefing Wednesday and abruptly left the event, saying he had learned of the exposure just minutes prior.

"I was just informed by my colleagues that I was in close proximity to someone who has just tested positive," a masked Murphy said. "I can’t ask President Trump not to come to Bedminster and do and fundraiser and have me sit here. I will now unfortunately have to take myself off the field."

It wasn't clear who Murphy had been in contact with. He said he was last tested on Monday, his last COVID briefing, and was negative. He said he had no symptoms and would be retested Wednesday as a precaution.

Murphy had been scheduled to hold his next COVID briefing on Thursday.

New Jersey has had more than 222,000 positive cases and 14,438 deaths. The state's daily coronavirus figures have doubled over the past month, state officials said earlier this week.