These Are the NYC Public Schools Reopening Monday, Following Lift of Restrictions

More than 100 New York City public schools reopen for in-person learning Monday, following Gov. Andrew Cuomo's move this week to loosen restrictions in some cluster zone areas of Brooklyn and Queens (here are the updated maps).

Schools that had been in either red or orange zones were required to switch all-remote when the governor unveiled his micro-cluster strategy in response to soaring positivity rates in certain neighborhoods. Nonessential businesses in red zone areas also had to close; they reopened Thursday where restrictions eased.

According to the city's Department of Education, the shift in cluster zone maps means 128 new school sites are added to yellow zone areas. Schools in those spots must conduct weekly randomized COVID testing of students and staff. A total of 441 schools are now in New York City yellow zones; 16 that had stayed closed despite being in yellow zones will also reopen Monday, the city said.

All 85 schools that had been in orange zones and switched yellow will reopen Monday. Twenty-one schools that had been in red zones also turned yellow and will reopen Monday as well. Forty-five school sites remain in red zones and must stay closed until Cuomo reassesses hotspot progress in the next week or so.

See which schools are reopening Monday using the map or table below.

Boro Admin_Dist DBN Change School_Name School_Is_Split_Sited Building_Address Building_Zip K 19 19K159 Newly Added P.S. 159 Isaac Pitkin 2781 PITKIN AVENUE 11208 K 19 19K214 Newly Added P.S. 214 Michael Friedsam 2944 PITKIN AVENUE 11208 K 19 19K615 Newly Added Transit Tech Career and Technical Education High School 1 WELLS STREET 11208 K 19 19K938 Newly Added P.S. 938 76 Dinsmore Place 11208 Q 24 24Q550 Orange to Yellow High School for Arts and Business 105-25 HORACE HARDING EXPY N 11368 Q 25 25Q164 Red to Yellow P.S. 164 Queens Valley 138-01 77 AVENUE 11367 Q 25 25Q165 Orange to Yellow P.S. 165 Edith K. Bergtraum 70-35 150 STREET 11367 Q 25 25Q219 Orange to Yellow P.S. 219 Paul Klapper 144-39 GRAVETT ROAD 11367 Q 25 25Q425 Orange to Yellow John Bowne High School 63-25 MAIN STREET 11367 Q 25 25Q499 Orange to Yellow The Queens College School for Math, Science and Technology 148-20 REEVES AVENUE 11367 Q 25 25Q525 Orange to Yellow Townsend Harris High School 149-11 MELBOURNE AVENUE 11367 Q 25 25Q670 Orange to Yellow Robert F. Kennedy Community High School 75-40 PARSONS BOULEVARD 11366 Q 25 25Q792 Red to Yellow North Queens Community High School 141-25 77TH ROAD 11367 Q 27 27Q062 Newly Added P. S. 62 - Chester Park School 97-25 108 STREET 11419 Q 27 27Q063 Newly Added P.S. 063 Old South 90-15 SUTTER AVENUE 11417 Q 27 27Q064 Newly Added P.S. 064 Joseph P. Addabbo 82-01 101 AVENUE 11416 Q 27 27Q065 Newly Added P.S. 65 - The Raymond York Elementary School 103-22 99 STREET 11417 Q 27 27Q108 Newly Added P.S. 108 Captain Vincent G. Fowler 108-10 109 AVENUE 11420 Q 27 27Q137 Newly Added M.S. 137 America's School of Heroes 109-15 98 STREET 11417 Q 27 27Q210 Newly Added J.H.S. 210 Elizabeth Blackwell 93-11 101 AVENUE 11416 Q 27 27Q316 Newly Added Queens Explorers Elementary School 90-07 101ST AVENUE 11416 Q 27 27Q334 Newly Added Epic High School - North 94-25 117TH STREET 11419 Q 27 27Q336 Newly Added District 27 Pre-K Center 101-49 Woodhaven Boulevard Y 101-49 Woodhaven Boulevard 11416 Q 27 27Q336 Newly Added District 27 Pre-K Center at 100-02 Rockaway Blvd Y 100-02 Rockaway Blvd 11417 Q 27 27Q336 Newly Added District 27 Pre-K Center at 133-40 79 Street Y 133-40 79 Street 11414 Q 27 27Q336 Newly Added District 27 Pre-K Center at 101-20 105th Street Y 101-20 105th Street 11416 Q 27 27Q480 Newly Added John Adams High School 101-01 ROCKAWAY BOULEVARD 11417 Q 27 27Q650 Newly Added High School for Construction Trades, Engineering and Architecture 94-06 104TH STREET 11416 Q 28 28Q099 Orange to Yellow P.S. 099 Kew Gardens 82-37 KEW GARDENS ROAD 11415 Q 28 28Q139 Orange to Yellow P.S. 139 Rego Park 93-06 63 DRIVE 11374 Q 28 28Q157 Red to Yellow J.H.S. 157 Stephen A. Halsey 63-55 102ND STREET 11374 Q 28 28Q175 Red to Yellow P.S. 175 The Lynn Gross Discovery School 64-35 102 STREET 11374 Q 28 28Q190 Orange to Yellow J.H.S. 190 Russell Sage 68-17 AUSTIN STREET 11375 Q 28 28Q196 Red to Yellow P.S. 196 Grand Central Parkway Y 71-25 113 STREET 11375 Q 28 28Q196 Red to Yellow P.S. 196 Grand Central Parkway Y 112-15 71 ROAD 11375 Q 28 28Q206 Red to Yellow P.S. 206 The Horace Harding School 61-02 98 STREET 11374 Q 28 28Q220 Red to Yellow P.S. 220 Edward Mandel 62-10 108 STREET 11375 Q 28 28Q303 Red to Yellow The Academy for Excellence through the Arts 108-55 69 Avenue 11375 Q 28 28Q440 Orange to Yellow Forest Hills High School 67-01 110 STREET 11375 K 75 75K004 Newly Added K004 @ K667 Y 76 Dinsmore Place 11208 Q 75 75Q177 Orange to Yellow P177Q @ P139Q Y 93-06 63 DRIVE 11374 Q 75 75Q177 Orange to Yellow P177Q @ J190Q Y 68-17 AUSTIN STREET 11375 Q 75 75Q233 Newly Added P233Q @ H.S. FOR CONSTRUCTION TRADES Y 94-06 104TH STREET 11416 Q 75 75Q255 Orange to Yellow P255Q @ TOWNSEND HARRIS H.S. Y 149-11 MELBOURNE AVENUE 11367 Q 75 75Q721 Orange to Yellow P721Q @ JOHN F KENNEDY JR SCHOOL Y 57-12 94 STREET 11373 Q 75 75Q993 Orange to Yellow P993Q @ P499Q Y 148-20 REEVES AVENUE 11367 Q 79 79Q950 Newly Added Pathways to Graduation Y 101-01 ROCKAWAY BOULEVARD 11417 Q 27 27Q043 Orange to Yellow P.S. 043 160 BEACH 29 STREET 11691 Q 27 27Q053 Red to Yellow M.S. 053 Brian Piccolo 10-45 NAMEOKE STREET 11691 Q 27 27Q104 Orange to Yellow P.S. 104 The Bays Water 26-01 MOTT AVENUE 11691 Q 27 27Q106 Orange to Yellow Lighthouse Elementary School 180 BEACH 35 STREET 11691 Q 27 27Q197 Red to Yellow P.S. 197 The Ocean School 825 HICKSVILLE ROAD 11691 Q 27 27Q253 Red to Yellow P.S. 253 1307 CENTRAL AVENUE 11691 Q 27 27Q260 Red to Yellow Frederick Douglass Academy VI High School 8-21 BAY 25 STREET 11691 Q 27 27Q282 Red to Yellow Knowledge and Power Preparatory Academy VI 8-21 BAY 25 STREET 11691 Q 27 27Q302 Red to Yellow Queens High School for Information, Research, and Technology 8-21 BAY 25 STREET 11691 Q 27 27Q309 Red to Yellow Academy of Medical Technology: A College Board School 8-21 BAY 25 STREET 11691 Q 27 27Q319 Red to Yellow Village Academy 10-45 NAMEOKE STREET 11691 Q 27 27Q362 Red to Yellow Wave Preparatory Elementary School 535 BRIAR PLACE 11691 Q 75 75Q256 Orange to Yellow P256Q @ P043Q Y 160 BEACH 29 STREET 11691 Q 75 75Q256 Red to Yellow P256Q @ P253Q Y 1307 CENTRAL AVENUE 11691 Q 79 79M645 Red to Yellow Coop Tech Y 8-21 BAY 25 STREET 11691 Q 79 79Q950 Red to Yellow Pathways to Graduation Y 8-21 BAY 25 STREET 11691 Q 79 79Q950 Orange to Yellow Pathways to Graduation Y 15-44 Hassock Street 11691 K 15 15K529 Orange to Yellow West Brooklyn Community High School 1053 41ST STREET 11219 K 15 15K024 Orange to Yellow P.S. 024 427 38 STREET 11232 K 15 15K094 Orange to Yellow P.S. 094 The Henry Longfellow 5010 6 AVENUE 11220 K 15 15K130 Orange to Yellow P.S. 130 The Parkside Y 70 OCEAN PARKWAY 11218 K 15 15K130 Orange to Yellow P.S. 130 The Parkside Y 713 CATON AVENUE 11218 K 15 15K169 Orange to Yellow P.S. 169 Sunset Park 4305 7 AVENUE 11232 K 15 15K230 Orange to Yellow P.S. 230 Doris L. Cohen 1 ALBEMARLE ROAD 11218 K 15 15K839 Orange to Yellow M.S. 839 713 CATON AVENUE 11218 K 15 15K896 Orange to Yellow The School of Creativity and Innovation 736 48TH STREET 11220 K 20 20K062 Orange to Yellow J.H.S. 062 Ditmas 700 CORTELYOU ROAD 11218 K 20 20K069 Orange to Yellow P.S. 69 Vincent D. Grippo School 6302 9TH AVENUE 11220 K 20 20K176 Orange to Yellow P.S. 176 Ovington 1225 69 STREET 11219 K 20 20K187 Orange to Yellow The Christa McAuliffe School\I.S. 187 1171 65 STREET 11219 K 20 20K205 Orange to Yellow P.S. 205 Clarion 6701 20 AVENUE 11204 K 20 20K220 Orange to Yellow J.H.S. 220 John J. Pershing 4812 9TH AVENUE 11220 K 20 20K227 Orange to Yellow J.H.S. 227 Edward B. Shallow 6500 16 AVENUE 11204 K 20 20K247 Orange to Yellow P.S. 247 Brooklyn 7000 21 AVENUE 11204 K 20 20K310 Orange to Yellow The School For Future Leaders 942 62ND STREET 11219 K 20 20K768 Orange to Yellow District 20 Pre-K Center at 2165 71st Street Y 2165 71st Street 11204 K 20 20K768 Orange to Yellow District 20 Pre-K Center at 550 59th Street Y 550 59 Street 11220 K 20 20K768 Orange to Yellow District 20 Pre-K Center at 1258 65th Street Y 1258 65 Street 11219 K 21 21K095 Orange to Yellow P.S. 095 The Gravesend 345 VAN SICKLEN STREET 11223 K 21 21K100 Orange to Yellow P.S. 100 The Coney Island School 2951 WEST 3 STREET 11224 K 21 21K177 Orange to Yellow P.S. 177 The Marlboro 346 AVENUE P 11204 K 21 21K225 Orange to Yellow P.S. K225 - The Eileen E. Zaglin 1075 OCEAN VIEW AVENUE 11235 K 21 21K253 Orange to Yellow P.S. 253 601 OCEANVIEW AVENUE 11235 K 21 21K303 Orange to Yellow I.S. 303 Herbert S. Eisenberg 501 WEST AVENUE 11224 K 21 21K344 Orange to Yellow Rachel Carson High School for Coastal Studies 501 WEST AVENUE 11224 K 21 21K410 Orange to Yellow Abraham Lincoln High School 2800 OCEAN PARKWAY 11235 K 21 21K620 Orange to Yellow William E. Grady Career and Technical Education High School 25 BRIGHTON 4TH ROAD 11235 K 21 21K840 Orange to Yellow Brooklyn's Daily Discovery Pre-K Center at 1215 Avenue X Y 1215 Avenue X 11235 K 22 22K014 Orange to Yellow J.H.S. 014 Shell Bank 2424 BATCHELDER STREET 11235 K 22 22K119 Orange to Yellow P.S. 119 Amersfort 3829 AVENUE K 11210 K 22 22K139 Orange to Yellow P.S. 139 Alexine A. Fenty 330 RUGBY ROAD 11226 K 22 22K152 Orange to Yellow School of Science & Technology 725 EAST 23 STREET 11210 K 22 22K194 Orange to Yellow P.S. 194 Raoul Wallenberg 3117 AVENUE W 11229 K 22 22K203 Orange to Yellow P.S. 203 Floyd Bennett School 5101 AVENUE M 11234 K 22 22K206 Orange to Yellow P.S. 206 Joseph F Lamb 2200 GRAVESEND NECK ROAD 11229 K 22 22K217 Orange to Yellow P.S. 217 Colonel David Marcus School 1100 NEWKIRK AVENUE 11230 K 22 22K254 Orange to Yellow P.S. 254 Dag Hammarskjold 1801 AVENUE Y 11235 K 22 22K278 Orange to Yellow J.H.S. 278 Marine Park 1925 STUART STREET 11229 K 22 22K315 Orange to Yellow P.S. K315 725 EAST 23 STREET 11210 K 22 22K361 Orange to Yellow P.S. 361 East Flatbush Early Childhood School 1957 NOSTRAND AVENUE 11210 K 22 22K405 Orange to Yellow Midwood High School 2839 BEDFORD AVENUE 11210 K 22 22K555 Orange to Yellow Brooklyn College Academy Y 2900 BEDFORD AVENUE 11210 K 22 22K555 Orange to Yellow Brooklyn College Academy Y 350 CONEY ISLAND AVENUE 11218 K 22 22K611 Orange to Yellow Origins High School 3000 AVENUE X 11235 K 22 22K630 Orange to Yellow Professional Pathways High School 3000 AVENUE X 11235 K 22 22K853 Orange to Yellow The Joan Snow Pre-K Center at 3610 Glenwood Road Y 3610 Glenwood Road 11210 K 22 22K853 Orange to Yellow The Joan Snow Pre-K Center at 1139 Coney Island Avenue Y 1139 Coney Island Avenue 11230 K 22 22K889 Orange to Yellow P.S. 889 21 HINCKLEY PLACE 11218 K 22 22K890 Orange to Yellow M.S. 890 21 HINCKLEY PLACE 11218 K 75 75K053 Orange to Yellow P053K @ ABRAHAM LINCOLN HS Y 2800 OCEAN PARKWAY 11235 K 75 75K053 Orange to Yellow K053 @ K130 Y 713 CATON AVENUE 11218 K 75 75K077 Orange to Yellow P077K @ BROOKLYN COLLEGE CAMPUS Y 2900 BEDFORD AVENUE 11210 K 75 75K077 Orange to Yellow BKLYN COLL ACAD (BRIDGES TO K)-K Y 350 CONEY ISLAND AVENUE 11218 K 75 75K370 Orange to Yellow P370K @ P100K Y 2951 WEST 3 STREET 11224 K 75 75K370 Orange to Yellow P370K @ THE JIM THORPE SCHOOL Y 3000 WEST 1 STREET 11224 K 75 75K370 Orange to Yellow P370K @ WILLIAM GRADY HS Y 25 BRIGHTON 4TH ROAD 11235 K 75 75K771 Orange to Yellow k771 @ k014 Y 2424 BATCHELDER STREET 11235 K 75 75K771 Orange to Yellow P771K @ P225K Y 1075 OCEAN VIEW AVENUE 11235 K 75 75K771 Orange to Yellow P771K @ I303K Y 501 WEST AVENUE 11224 K 75 75K811 Orange to Yellow P811K @ I014K Y 2424 BATCHELDER STREET 11235 K 75 75K811 Orange to Yellow P811K @ CONNIE LEKAS SCHOOL Y 2525 HARING STREET 11235

Thus far, the city has touted COVID testing in schools as a bright spot in its ongoing battle against the virus. Since mandatory yellow zone testing began last Friday, Oct. 16, the city has conducted 6,329 tests across 125 school sites. It had received 5,030 test results back as of Wednesday with just nine confirmed cases -- a positivity rate of 0.18 percent.

Five of the positives were staff; four were students. Officials say they will incorporate new yellow zone school sites in the testing process beginning next week.