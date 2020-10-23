Schools

These Are the NYC Public Schools Reopening Monday, Following Lift of Restrictions

See which schools are reopening Monday using the map or table below

More than 100 New York City public schools reopen for in-person learning Monday, following Gov. Andrew Cuomo's move this week to loosen restrictions in some cluster zone areas of Brooklyn and Queens (here are the updated maps).

Schools that had been in either red or orange zones were required to switch all-remote when the governor unveiled his micro-cluster strategy in response to soaring positivity rates in certain neighborhoods. Nonessential businesses in red zone areas also had to close; they reopened Thursday where restrictions eased.

According to the city's Department of Education, the shift in cluster zone maps means 128 new school sites are added to yellow zone areas. Schools in those spots must conduct weekly randomized COVID testing of students and staff. A total of 441 schools are now in New York City yellow zones; 16 that had stayed closed despite being in yellow zones will also reopen Monday, the city said.

All 85 schools that had been in orange zones and switched yellow will reopen Monday. Twenty-one schools that had been in red zones also turned yellow and will reopen Monday as well. Forty-five school sites remain in red zones and must stay closed until Cuomo reassesses hotspot progress in the next week or so.

Boro Admin_Dist DBN Change School_Name School_Is_Split_Sited Building_Address Building_Zip
K 19 19K159 Newly Added P.S. 159 Isaac Pitkin   2781 PITKIN AVENUE 11208
K 19 19K214 Newly Added P.S. 214 Michael Friedsam   2944 PITKIN AVENUE 11208
K 19 19K615 Newly Added Transit Tech Career and Technical Education High School   1 WELLS STREET 11208
K 19 19K938 Newly Added P.S. 938   76 Dinsmore Place 11208
Q 24 24Q550 Orange to Yellow High School for Arts and Business   105-25 HORACE HARDING EXPY N 11368
Q 25 25Q164 Red to Yellow P.S. 164 Queens Valley   138-01 77 AVENUE 11367
Q 25 25Q165 Orange to Yellow P.S. 165 Edith K. Bergtraum   70-35 150 STREET 11367
Q 25 25Q219 Orange to Yellow P.S. 219 Paul Klapper   144-39 GRAVETT ROAD 11367
Q 25 25Q425 Orange to Yellow John Bowne High School   63-25 MAIN STREET 11367
Q 25 25Q499 Orange to Yellow The Queens College School for Math, Science and Technology   148-20 REEVES AVENUE 11367
Q 25 25Q525 Orange to Yellow Townsend Harris High School   149-11 MELBOURNE AVENUE 11367
Q 25 25Q670 Orange to Yellow Robert F. Kennedy Community High School   75-40 PARSONS BOULEVARD 11366
Q 25 25Q792 Red to Yellow North Queens Community High School   141-25 77TH ROAD 11367
Q 27 27Q062 Newly Added P. S. 62 - Chester Park School   97-25 108 STREET 11419
Q 27 27Q063 Newly Added P.S. 063 Old South   90-15 SUTTER AVENUE 11417
Q 27 27Q064 Newly Added P.S. 064 Joseph P. Addabbo   82-01 101 AVENUE 11416
Q 27 27Q065 Newly Added P.S. 65 - The Raymond York Elementary School   103-22 99 STREET 11417
Q 27 27Q108 Newly Added P.S. 108 Captain Vincent G. Fowler   108-10 109 AVENUE 11420
Q 27 27Q137 Newly Added M.S. 137 America's School of Heroes   109-15 98 STREET 11417
Q 27 27Q210 Newly Added J.H.S. 210 Elizabeth Blackwell   93-11 101 AVENUE 11416
Q 27 27Q316 Newly Added Queens Explorers Elementary School   90-07 101ST AVENUE 11416
Q 27 27Q334 Newly Added Epic High School - North   94-25 117TH STREET 11419
Q 27 27Q336 Newly Added District 27 Pre-K Center 101-49 Woodhaven Boulevard Y 101-49 Woodhaven Boulevard 11416
Q 27 27Q336 Newly Added District 27 Pre-K Center at 100-02 Rockaway Blvd Y 100-02 Rockaway Blvd 11417
Q 27 27Q336 Newly Added District 27 Pre-K Center at 133-40 79 Street Y 133-40 79 Street 11414
Q 27 27Q336 Newly Added District 27 Pre-K Center at 101-20 105th Street Y 101-20 105th Street 11416
Q 27 27Q480 Newly Added John Adams High School   101-01 ROCKAWAY BOULEVARD 11417
Q 27 27Q650 Newly Added High School for Construction Trades, Engineering and Architecture   94-06 104TH STREET 11416
Q 28 28Q099 Orange to Yellow P.S. 099 Kew Gardens   82-37 KEW GARDENS ROAD 11415
Q 28 28Q139 Orange to Yellow P.S. 139 Rego Park   93-06 63 DRIVE 11374
Q 28 28Q157 Red to Yellow J.H.S. 157 Stephen A. Halsey   63-55 102ND STREET 11374
Q 28 28Q175 Red to Yellow P.S. 175 The Lynn Gross Discovery School   64-35 102 STREET 11374
Q 28 28Q190 Orange to Yellow J.H.S. 190 Russell Sage   68-17 AUSTIN STREET 11375
Q 28 28Q196 Red to Yellow P.S. 196 Grand Central Parkway Y 71-25 113 STREET 11375
Q 28 28Q196 Red to Yellow P.S. 196 Grand Central Parkway Y 112-15 71 ROAD 11375
Q 28 28Q206 Red to Yellow P.S. 206 The Horace Harding School   61-02 98 STREET 11374
Q 28 28Q220 Red to Yellow P.S. 220 Edward Mandel   62-10 108 STREET 11375
Q 28 28Q303 Red to Yellow The Academy for Excellence through the Arts   108-55 69 Avenue 11375
Q 28 28Q440 Orange to Yellow Forest Hills High School   67-01 110 STREET 11375
K 75 75K004 Newly Added K004 @ K667 Y 76 Dinsmore Place 11208
Q 75 75Q177 Orange to Yellow P177Q @ P139Q Y 93-06 63 DRIVE 11374
Q 75 75Q177 Orange to Yellow P177Q @ J190Q Y 68-17 AUSTIN STREET 11375
Q 75 75Q233 Newly Added P233Q @ H.S. FOR CONSTRUCTION TRADES Y 94-06 104TH STREET 11416
Q 75 75Q255 Orange to Yellow P255Q @ TOWNSEND HARRIS H.S. Y 149-11 MELBOURNE AVENUE 11367
Q 75 75Q721 Orange to Yellow P721Q @ JOHN F KENNEDY JR SCHOOL Y 57-12 94 STREET 11373
Q 75 75Q993 Orange to Yellow P993Q @ P499Q Y 148-20 REEVES AVENUE 11367
Q 79 79Q950 Newly Added Pathways to Graduation Y 101-01 ROCKAWAY BOULEVARD 11417
Q 27 27Q043 Orange to Yellow P.S. 043   160 BEACH  29 STREET 11691
Q 27 27Q053 Red to Yellow M.S. 053 Brian Piccolo   10-45 NAMEOKE STREET 11691
Q 27 27Q104 Orange to Yellow P.S. 104 The Bays Water   26-01 MOTT AVENUE 11691
Q 27 27Q106 Orange to Yellow Lighthouse Elementary School   180 BEACH  35 STREET 11691
Q 27 27Q197 Red to Yellow P.S. 197 The Ocean School   825 HICKSVILLE ROAD 11691
Q 27 27Q253 Red to Yellow P.S. 253   1307 CENTRAL AVENUE 11691
Q 27 27Q260 Red to Yellow Frederick Douglass Academy VI High School   8-21 BAY 25 STREET 11691
Q 27 27Q282 Red to Yellow Knowledge and Power Preparatory Academy VI   8-21 BAY 25 STREET 11691
Q 27 27Q302 Red to Yellow Queens High School for Information, Research, and Technology   8-21 BAY 25 STREET 11691
Q 27 27Q309 Red to Yellow Academy of Medical Technology: A College Board School   8-21 BAY 25 STREET 11691
Q 27 27Q319 Red to Yellow Village Academy   10-45 NAMEOKE STREET 11691
Q 27 27Q362 Red to Yellow Wave Preparatory Elementary School   535 BRIAR PLACE 11691
Q 75 75Q256 Orange to Yellow P256Q @ P043Q Y 160 BEACH  29 STREET 11691
Q 75 75Q256 Red to Yellow P256Q @ P253Q Y 1307 CENTRAL AVENUE 11691
Q 79 79M645 Red to Yellow Coop Tech Y 8-21 BAY 25 STREET 11691
Q 79 79Q950 Red to Yellow Pathways to Graduation Y 8-21 BAY 25 STREET 11691
Q 79 79Q950 Orange to Yellow Pathways to Graduation Y 15-44 Hassock Street 11691
K 15 15K529 Orange to Yellow West Brooklyn Community High School   1053 41ST STREET 11219
K 15 15K024 Orange to Yellow P.S. 024   427 38 STREET 11232
K 15 15K094 Orange to Yellow P.S. 094 The Henry Longfellow   5010 6 AVENUE 11220
K 15 15K130 Orange to Yellow P.S. 130 The Parkside Y 70 OCEAN PARKWAY 11218
K 15 15K130 Orange to Yellow P.S. 130 The Parkside Y 713 CATON AVENUE 11218
K 15 15K169 Orange to Yellow P.S. 169 Sunset Park   4305 7 AVENUE 11232
K 15 15K230 Orange to Yellow P.S. 230 Doris L. Cohen   1 ALBEMARLE ROAD 11218
K 15 15K839 Orange to Yellow M.S. 839   713 CATON AVENUE 11218
K 15 15K896 Orange to Yellow The School of Creativity and Innovation   736 48TH STREET 11220
K 20 20K062 Orange to Yellow J.H.S. 062 Ditmas   700 CORTELYOU ROAD 11218
K 20 20K069 Orange to Yellow P.S. 69 Vincent D. Grippo School   6302 9TH AVENUE 11220
K 20 20K176 Orange to Yellow P.S. 176 Ovington   1225 69 STREET 11219
K 20 20K187 Orange to Yellow The Christa McAuliffe School\I.S. 187   1171 65 STREET 11219
K 20 20K205 Orange to Yellow P.S. 205 Clarion   6701 20 AVENUE 11204
K 20 20K220 Orange to Yellow J.H.S. 220 John J. Pershing   4812 9TH AVENUE 11220
K 20 20K227 Orange to Yellow J.H.S. 227 Edward B. Shallow   6500 16 AVENUE 11204
K 20 20K247 Orange to Yellow P.S. 247 Brooklyn   7000 21 AVENUE 11204
K 20 20K310 Orange to Yellow The School For Future Leaders   942 62ND STREET 11219
K 20 20K768 Orange to Yellow District 20 Pre-K Center at 2165 71st Street Y 2165 71st Street 11204
K 20 20K768 Orange to Yellow District 20 Pre-K Center at 550 59th Street Y 550 59 Street 11220
K 20 20K768 Orange to Yellow District 20 Pre-K Center at 1258 65th Street Y 1258 65 Street 11219
K 21 21K095 Orange to Yellow P.S. 095 The Gravesend   345 VAN SICKLEN STREET 11223
K 21 21K100 Orange to Yellow P.S. 100 The Coney Island School   2951 WEST  3 STREET 11224
K 21 21K177 Orange to Yellow P.S. 177 The Marlboro   346 AVENUE P 11204
K 21 21K225 Orange to Yellow P.S. K225 - The Eileen E. Zaglin   1075 OCEAN VIEW AVENUE 11235
K 21 21K253 Orange to Yellow P.S. 253   601 OCEANVIEW AVENUE 11235
K 21 21K303 Orange to Yellow I.S. 303 Herbert S. Eisenberg   501 WEST AVENUE 11224
K 21 21K344 Orange to Yellow Rachel Carson High School for Coastal Studies   501 WEST AVENUE 11224
K 21 21K410 Orange to Yellow Abraham Lincoln High School   2800 OCEAN PARKWAY 11235
K 21 21K620 Orange to Yellow William E. Grady Career and Technical Education High School   25 BRIGHTON  4TH ROAD 11235
K 21 21K840 Orange to Yellow Brooklyn's Daily Discovery Pre-K Center at 1215 Avenue X Y 1215 Avenue X 11235
K 22 22K014 Orange to Yellow J.H.S. 014 Shell Bank   2424 BATCHELDER STREET 11235
K 22 22K119 Orange to Yellow P.S. 119 Amersfort   3829 AVENUE K 11210
K 22 22K139 Orange to Yellow P.S. 139 Alexine A. Fenty   330 RUGBY ROAD 11226
K 22 22K152 Orange to Yellow School of Science & Technology   725 EAST  23 STREET 11210
K 22 22K194 Orange to Yellow P.S. 194 Raoul Wallenberg   3117 AVENUE W 11229
K 22 22K203 Orange to Yellow P.S. 203 Floyd Bennett School   5101 AVENUE M 11234
K 22 22K206 Orange to Yellow P.S. 206 Joseph F Lamb   2200 GRAVESEND NECK ROAD 11229
K 22 22K217 Orange to Yellow P.S. 217 Colonel David Marcus School   1100 NEWKIRK AVENUE 11230
K 22 22K254 Orange to Yellow P.S. 254 Dag Hammarskjold   1801 AVENUE Y 11235
K 22 22K278 Orange to Yellow J.H.S. 278 Marine Park   1925 STUART STREET 11229
K 22 22K315 Orange to Yellow P.S. K315   725 EAST  23 STREET 11210
K 22 22K361 Orange to Yellow P.S. 361 East Flatbush Early Childhood School   1957 NOSTRAND AVENUE 11210
K 22 22K405 Orange to Yellow Midwood High School   2839 BEDFORD AVENUE 11210
K 22 22K555 Orange to Yellow Brooklyn College Academy Y 2900 BEDFORD AVENUE 11210
K 22 22K555 Orange to Yellow Brooklyn College Academy Y 350 CONEY ISLAND AVENUE 11218
K 22 22K611 Orange to Yellow Origins High School   3000 AVENUE X 11235
K 22 22K630 Orange to Yellow Professional Pathways High School   3000 AVENUE X 11235
K 22 22K853 Orange to Yellow The Joan Snow Pre-K Center at 3610 Glenwood Road Y 3610 Glenwood Road 11210
K 22 22K853 Orange to Yellow The Joan Snow Pre-K Center at 1139 Coney Island Avenue Y 1139 Coney Island Avenue 11230
K 22 22K889 Orange to Yellow P.S. 889   21 HINCKLEY PLACE 11218
K 22 22K890 Orange to Yellow M.S. 890   21 HINCKLEY PLACE 11218
K 75 75K053 Orange to Yellow P053K @ ABRAHAM LINCOLN HS Y 2800 OCEAN PARKWAY 11235
K 75 75K053 Orange to Yellow K053 @ K130 Y 713 CATON AVENUE 11218
K 75 75K077 Orange to Yellow P077K @ BROOKLYN COLLEGE CAMPUS Y 2900 BEDFORD AVENUE 11210
K 75 75K077 Orange to Yellow BKLYN COLL ACAD (BRIDGES TO K)-K Y 350 CONEY ISLAND AVENUE 11218
K 75 75K370 Orange to Yellow P370K @ P100K Y 2951 WEST  3 STREET 11224
K 75 75K370 Orange to Yellow P370K @ THE JIM THORPE SCHOOL Y 3000 WEST 1 STREET 11224
K 75 75K370 Orange to Yellow P370K @ WILLIAM GRADY HS Y 25 BRIGHTON  4TH ROAD 11235
K 75 75K771 Orange to Yellow k771 @ k014 Y 2424 BATCHELDER STREET 11235
K 75 75K771 Orange to Yellow P771K @ P225K Y 1075 OCEAN VIEW AVENUE 11235
K 75 75K771 Orange to Yellow P771K @ I303K Y 501 WEST AVENUE 11224
K 75 75K811 Orange to Yellow P811K @ I014K Y 2424 BATCHELDER STREET 11235
K 75 75K811 Orange to Yellow P811K @ CONNIE LEKAS SCHOOL Y 2525 HARING STREET 11235

Thus far, the city has touted COVID testing in schools as a bright spot in its ongoing battle against the virus. Since mandatory yellow zone testing began last Friday, Oct. 16, the city has conducted 6,329 tests across 125 school sites. It had received 5,030 test results back as of Wednesday with just nine confirmed cases -- a positivity rate of 0.18 percent.

Five of the positives were staff; four were students. Officials say they will incorporate new yellow zone school sites in the testing process beginning next week.

