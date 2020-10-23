These Are the NYC Public Schools Reopening Monday, Following Lift of Restrictions

More than 100 New York City public schools reopen for in-person learning Monday, following Gov. Andrew Cuomo's move this week to loosen restrictions in some cluster zone areas of Brooklyn and Queens (here are the updated maps).
Schools that had been in either red or orange zones were required to switch all-remote when the governor unveiled his micro-cluster strategy in response to soaring positivity rates in certain neighborhoods. Nonessential businesses in red zone areas also had to close; they reopened Thursday where restrictions eased.
According to the city's Department of Education, the shift in cluster zone maps means 128 new school sites are added to yellow zone areas. Schools in those spots must conduct weekly randomized COVID testing of students and staff. A total of 441 schools are now in New York City yellow zones; 16 that had stayed closed despite being in yellow zones will also reopen Monday, the city said.
All 85 schools that had been in orange zones and switched yellow will reopen Monday. Twenty-one schools that had been in red zones also turned yellow and will reopen Monday as well. Forty-five school sites remain in red zones and must stay closed until Cuomo reassesses hotspot progress in the next week or so.
See which schools are reopening Monday using the map or table below..tg {border-collapse:collapse;border-spacing:0;} .tg td{border-color:black;border-style:solid;border-width:1px;font-family:Arial, sans-serif;font-size:14px; overflow:hidden;padding:10px 5px;word-break:normal;} .tg th{border-color:black;border-style:solid;border-width:1px;font-family:Arial, sans-serif;font-size:14px; font-weight:normal;overflow:hidden;padding:10px 5px;word-break:normal;} .tg .tg-7zrl{text-align:left;vertical-align:bottom} .tg .tg-0lax{text-align:left;vertical-align:top}
|Boro
|Admin_Dist
|DBN
|Change
|School_Name
|School_Is_Split_Sited
|Building_Address
|Building_Zip
|K
|19
|19K159
|Newly Added
|P.S. 159 Isaac Pitkin
|2781 PITKIN AVENUE
|11208
|K
|19
|19K214
|Newly Added
|P.S. 214 Michael Friedsam
|2944 PITKIN AVENUE
|11208
|K
|19
|19K615
|Newly Added
|Transit Tech Career and Technical Education High School
|1 WELLS STREET
|11208
|K
|19
|19K938
|Newly Added
|P.S. 938
|76 Dinsmore Place
|11208
|Q
|24
|24Q550
|Orange to Yellow
|High School for Arts and Business
|105-25 HORACE HARDING EXPY N
|11368
|Q
|25
|25Q164
|Red to Yellow
|P.S. 164 Queens Valley
|138-01 77 AVENUE
|11367
|Q
|25
|25Q165
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 165 Edith K. Bergtraum
|70-35 150 STREET
|11367
|Q
|25
|25Q219
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 219 Paul Klapper
|144-39 GRAVETT ROAD
|11367
|Q
|25
|25Q425
|Orange to Yellow
|John Bowne High School
|63-25 MAIN STREET
|11367
|Q
|25
|25Q499
|Orange to Yellow
|The Queens College School for Math, Science and Technology
|148-20 REEVES AVENUE
|11367
|Q
|25
|25Q525
|Orange to Yellow
|Townsend Harris High School
|149-11 MELBOURNE AVENUE
|11367
|Q
|25
|25Q670
|Orange to Yellow
|Robert F. Kennedy Community High School
|75-40 PARSONS BOULEVARD
|11366
|Q
|25
|25Q792
|Red to Yellow
|North Queens Community High School
|141-25 77TH ROAD
|11367
|Q
|27
|27Q062
|Newly Added
|P. S. 62 - Chester Park School
|97-25 108 STREET
|11419
|Q
|27
|27Q063
|Newly Added
|P.S. 063 Old South
|90-15 SUTTER AVENUE
|11417
|Q
|27
|27Q064
|Newly Added
|P.S. 064 Joseph P. Addabbo
|82-01 101 AVENUE
|11416
|Q
|27
|27Q065
|Newly Added
|P.S. 65 - The Raymond York Elementary School
|103-22 99 STREET
|11417
|Q
|27
|27Q108
|Newly Added
|P.S. 108 Captain Vincent G. Fowler
|108-10 109 AVENUE
|11420
|Q
|27
|27Q137
|Newly Added
|M.S. 137 America's School of Heroes
|109-15 98 STREET
|11417
|Q
|27
|27Q210
|Newly Added
|J.H.S. 210 Elizabeth Blackwell
|93-11 101 AVENUE
|11416
|Q
|27
|27Q316
|Newly Added
|Queens Explorers Elementary School
|90-07 101ST AVENUE
|11416
|Q
|27
|27Q334
|Newly Added
|Epic High School - North
|94-25 117TH STREET
|11419
|Q
|27
|27Q336
|Newly Added
|District 27 Pre-K Center 101-49 Woodhaven Boulevard
|Y
|101-49 Woodhaven Boulevard
|11416
|Q
|27
|27Q336
|Newly Added
|District 27 Pre-K Center at 100-02 Rockaway Blvd
|Y
|100-02 Rockaway Blvd
|11417
|Q
|27
|27Q336
|Newly Added
|District 27 Pre-K Center at 133-40 79 Street
|Y
|133-40 79 Street
|11414
|Q
|27
|27Q336
|Newly Added
|District 27 Pre-K Center at 101-20 105th Street
|Y
|101-20 105th Street
|11416
|Q
|27
|27Q480
|Newly Added
|John Adams High School
|101-01 ROCKAWAY BOULEVARD
|11417
|Q
|27
|27Q650
|Newly Added
|High School for Construction Trades, Engineering and Architecture
|94-06 104TH STREET
|11416
|Q
|28
|28Q099
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 099 Kew Gardens
|82-37 KEW GARDENS ROAD
|11415
|Q
|28
|28Q139
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 139 Rego Park
|93-06 63 DRIVE
|11374
|Q
|28
|28Q157
|Red to Yellow
|J.H.S. 157 Stephen A. Halsey
|63-55 102ND STREET
|11374
|Q
|28
|28Q175
|Red to Yellow
|P.S. 175 The Lynn Gross Discovery School
|64-35 102 STREET
|11374
|Q
|28
|28Q190
|Orange to Yellow
|J.H.S. 190 Russell Sage
|68-17 AUSTIN STREET
|11375
|Q
|28
|28Q196
|Red to Yellow
|P.S. 196 Grand Central Parkway
|Y
|71-25 113 STREET
|11375
|Q
|28
|28Q196
|Red to Yellow
|P.S. 196 Grand Central Parkway
|Y
|112-15 71 ROAD
|11375
|Q
|28
|28Q206
|Red to Yellow
|P.S. 206 The Horace Harding School
|61-02 98 STREET
|11374
|Q
|28
|28Q220
|Red to Yellow
|P.S. 220 Edward Mandel
|62-10 108 STREET
|11375
|Q
|28
|28Q303
|Red to Yellow
|The Academy for Excellence through the Arts
|108-55 69 Avenue
|11375
|Q
|28
|28Q440
|Orange to Yellow
|Forest Hills High School
|67-01 110 STREET
|11375
|K
|75
|75K004
|Newly Added
|K004 @ K667
|Y
|76 Dinsmore Place
|11208
|Q
|75
|75Q177
|Orange to Yellow
|P177Q @ P139Q
|Y
|93-06 63 DRIVE
|11374
|Q
|75
|75Q177
|Orange to Yellow
|P177Q @ J190Q
|Y
|68-17 AUSTIN STREET
|11375
|Q
|75
|75Q233
|Newly Added
|P233Q @ H.S. FOR CONSTRUCTION TRADES
|Y
|94-06 104TH STREET
|11416
|Q
|75
|75Q255
|Orange to Yellow
|P255Q @ TOWNSEND HARRIS H.S.
|Y
|149-11 MELBOURNE AVENUE
|11367
|Q
|75
|75Q721
|Orange to Yellow
|P721Q @ JOHN F KENNEDY JR SCHOOL
|Y
|57-12 94 STREET
|11373
|Q
|75
|75Q993
|Orange to Yellow
|P993Q @ P499Q
|Y
|148-20 REEVES AVENUE
|11367
|Q
|79
|79Q950
|Newly Added
|Pathways to Graduation
|Y
|101-01 ROCKAWAY BOULEVARD
|11417
|Q
|27
|27Q043
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 043
|160 BEACH 29 STREET
|11691
|Q
|27
|27Q053
|Red to Yellow
|M.S. 053 Brian Piccolo
|10-45 NAMEOKE STREET
|11691
|Q
|27
|27Q104
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 104 The Bays Water
|26-01 MOTT AVENUE
|11691
|Q
|27
|27Q106
|Orange to Yellow
|Lighthouse Elementary School
|180 BEACH 35 STREET
|11691
|Q
|27
|27Q197
|Red to Yellow
|P.S. 197 The Ocean School
|825 HICKSVILLE ROAD
|11691
|Q
|27
|27Q253
|Red to Yellow
|P.S. 253
|1307 CENTRAL AVENUE
|11691
|Q
|27
|27Q260
|Red to Yellow
|Frederick Douglass Academy VI High School
|8-21 BAY 25 STREET
|11691
|Q
|27
|27Q282
|Red to Yellow
|Knowledge and Power Preparatory Academy VI
|8-21 BAY 25 STREET
|11691
|Q
|27
|27Q302
|Red to Yellow
|Queens High School for Information, Research, and Technology
|8-21 BAY 25 STREET
|11691
|Q
|27
|27Q309
|Red to Yellow
|Academy of Medical Technology: A College Board School
|8-21 BAY 25 STREET
|11691
|Q
|27
|27Q319
|Red to Yellow
|Village Academy
|10-45 NAMEOKE STREET
|11691
|Q
|27
|27Q362
|Red to Yellow
|Wave Preparatory Elementary School
|535 BRIAR PLACE
|11691
|Q
|75
|75Q256
|Orange to Yellow
|P256Q @ P043Q
|Y
|160 BEACH 29 STREET
|11691
|Q
|75
|75Q256
|Red to Yellow
|P256Q @ P253Q
|Y
|1307 CENTRAL AVENUE
|11691
|Q
|79
|79M645
|Red to Yellow
|Coop Tech
|Y
|8-21 BAY 25 STREET
|11691
|Q
|79
|79Q950
|Red to Yellow
|Pathways to Graduation
|Y
|8-21 BAY 25 STREET
|11691
|Q
|79
|79Q950
|Orange to Yellow
|Pathways to Graduation
|Y
|15-44 Hassock Street
|11691
|K
|15
|15K529
|Orange to Yellow
|West Brooklyn Community High School
|1053 41ST STREET
|11219
|K
|15
|15K024
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 024
|427 38 STREET
|11232
|K
|15
|15K094
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 094 The Henry Longfellow
|5010 6 AVENUE
|11220
|K
|15
|15K130
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 130 The Parkside
|Y
|70 OCEAN PARKWAY
|11218
|K
|15
|15K130
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 130 The Parkside
|Y
|713 CATON AVENUE
|11218
|K
|15
|15K169
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 169 Sunset Park
|4305 7 AVENUE
|11232
|K
|15
|15K230
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 230 Doris L. Cohen
|1 ALBEMARLE ROAD
|11218
|K
|15
|15K839
|Orange to Yellow
|M.S. 839
|713 CATON AVENUE
|11218
|K
|15
|15K896
|Orange to Yellow
|The School of Creativity and Innovation
|736 48TH STREET
|11220
|K
|20
|20K062
|Orange to Yellow
|J.H.S. 062 Ditmas
|700 CORTELYOU ROAD
|11218
|K
|20
|20K069
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 69 Vincent D. Grippo School
|6302 9TH AVENUE
|11220
|K
|20
|20K176
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 176 Ovington
|1225 69 STREET
|11219
|K
|20
|20K187
|Orange to Yellow
|The Christa McAuliffe School\I.S. 187
|1171 65 STREET
|11219
|K
|20
|20K205
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 205 Clarion
|6701 20 AVENUE
|11204
|K
|20
|20K220
|Orange to Yellow
|J.H.S. 220 John J. Pershing
|4812 9TH AVENUE
|11220
|K
|20
|20K227
|Orange to Yellow
|J.H.S. 227 Edward B. Shallow
|6500 16 AVENUE
|11204
|K
|20
|20K247
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 247 Brooklyn
|7000 21 AVENUE
|11204
|K
|20
|20K310
|Orange to Yellow
|The School For Future Leaders
|942 62ND STREET
|11219
|K
|20
|20K768
|Orange to Yellow
|District 20 Pre-K Center at 2165 71st Street
|Y
|2165 71st Street
|11204
|K
|20
|20K768
|Orange to Yellow
|District 20 Pre-K Center at 550 59th Street
|Y
|550 59 Street
|11220
|K
|20
|20K768
|Orange to Yellow
|District 20 Pre-K Center at 1258 65th Street
|Y
|1258 65 Street
|11219
|K
|21
|21K095
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 095 The Gravesend
|345 VAN SICKLEN STREET
|11223
|K
|21
|21K100
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 100 The Coney Island School
|2951 WEST 3 STREET
|11224
|K
|21
|21K177
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 177 The Marlboro
|346 AVENUE P
|11204
|K
|21
|21K225
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. K225 - The Eileen E. Zaglin
|1075 OCEAN VIEW AVENUE
|11235
|K
|21
|21K253
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 253
|601 OCEANVIEW AVENUE
|11235
|K
|21
|21K303
|Orange to Yellow
|I.S. 303 Herbert S. Eisenberg
|501 WEST AVENUE
|11224
|K
|21
|21K344
|Orange to Yellow
|Rachel Carson High School for Coastal Studies
|501 WEST AVENUE
|11224
|K
|21
|21K410
|Orange to Yellow
|Abraham Lincoln High School
|2800 OCEAN PARKWAY
|11235
|K
|21
|21K620
|Orange to Yellow
|William E. Grady Career and Technical Education High School
|25 BRIGHTON 4TH ROAD
|11235
|K
|21
|21K840
|Orange to Yellow
|Brooklyn's Daily Discovery Pre-K Center at 1215 Avenue X
|Y
|1215 Avenue X
|11235
|K
|22
|22K014
|Orange to Yellow
|J.H.S. 014 Shell Bank
|2424 BATCHELDER STREET
|11235
|K
|22
|22K119
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 119 Amersfort
|3829 AVENUE K
|11210
|K
|22
|22K139
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 139 Alexine A. Fenty
|330 RUGBY ROAD
|11226
|K
|22
|22K152
|Orange to Yellow
|School of Science & Technology
|725 EAST 23 STREET
|11210
|K
|22
|22K194
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 194 Raoul Wallenberg
|3117 AVENUE W
|11229
|K
|22
|22K203
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 203 Floyd Bennett School
|5101 AVENUE M
|11234
|K
|22
|22K206
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 206 Joseph F Lamb
|2200 GRAVESEND NECK ROAD
|11229
|K
|22
|22K217
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 217 Colonel David Marcus School
|1100 NEWKIRK AVENUE
|11230
|K
|22
|22K254
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 254 Dag Hammarskjold
|1801 AVENUE Y
|11235
|K
|22
|22K278
|Orange to Yellow
|J.H.S. 278 Marine Park
|1925 STUART STREET
|11229
|K
|22
|22K315
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. K315
|725 EAST 23 STREET
|11210
|K
|22
|22K361
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 361 East Flatbush Early Childhood School
|1957 NOSTRAND AVENUE
|11210
|K
|22
|22K405
|Orange to Yellow
|Midwood High School
|2839 BEDFORD AVENUE
|11210
|K
|22
|22K555
|Orange to Yellow
|Brooklyn College Academy
|Y
|2900 BEDFORD AVENUE
|11210
|K
|22
|22K555
|Orange to Yellow
|Brooklyn College Academy
|Y
|350 CONEY ISLAND AVENUE
|11218
|K
|22
|22K611
|Orange to Yellow
|Origins High School
|3000 AVENUE X
|11235
|K
|22
|22K630
|Orange to Yellow
|Professional Pathways High School
|3000 AVENUE X
|11235
|K
|22
|22K853
|Orange to Yellow
|The Joan Snow Pre-K Center at 3610 Glenwood Road
|Y
|3610 Glenwood Road
|11210
|K
|22
|22K853
|Orange to Yellow
|The Joan Snow Pre-K Center at 1139 Coney Island Avenue
|Y
|1139 Coney Island Avenue
|11230
|K
|22
|22K889
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 889
|21 HINCKLEY PLACE
|11218
|K
|22
|22K890
|Orange to Yellow
|M.S. 890
|21 HINCKLEY PLACE
|11218
|K
|75
|75K053
|Orange to Yellow
|P053K @ ABRAHAM LINCOLN HS
|Y
|2800 OCEAN PARKWAY
|11235
|K
|75
|75K053
|Orange to Yellow
|K053 @ K130
|Y
|713 CATON AVENUE
|11218
|K
|75
|75K077
|Orange to Yellow
|P077K @ BROOKLYN COLLEGE CAMPUS
|Y
|2900 BEDFORD AVENUE
|11210
|K
|75
|75K077
|Orange to Yellow
|BKLYN COLL ACAD (BRIDGES TO K)-K
|Y
|350 CONEY ISLAND AVENUE
|11218
|K
|75
|75K370
|Orange to Yellow
|P370K @ P100K
|Y
|2951 WEST 3 STREET
|11224
|K
|75
|75K370
|Orange to Yellow
|P370K @ THE JIM THORPE SCHOOL
|Y
|3000 WEST 1 STREET
|11224
|K
|75
|75K370
|Orange to Yellow
|P370K @ WILLIAM GRADY HS
|Y
|25 BRIGHTON 4TH ROAD
|11235
|K
|75
|75K771
|Orange to Yellow
|k771 @ k014
|Y
|2424 BATCHELDER STREET
|11235
|K
|75
|75K771
|Orange to Yellow
|P771K @ P225K
|Y
|1075 OCEAN VIEW AVENUE
|11235
|K
|75
|75K771
|Orange to Yellow
|P771K @ I303K
|Y
|501 WEST AVENUE
|11224
|K
|75
|75K811
|Orange to Yellow
|P811K @ I014K
|Y
|2424 BATCHELDER STREET
|11235
|K
|75
|75K811
|Orange to Yellow
|P811K @ CONNIE LEKAS SCHOOL
|Y
|2525 HARING STREET
|11235
Thus far, the city has touted COVID testing in schools as a bright spot in its ongoing battle against the virus. Since mandatory yellow zone testing began last Friday, Oct. 16, the city has conducted 6,329 tests across 125 school sites. It had received 5,030 test results back as of Wednesday with just nine confirmed cases -- a positivity rate of 0.18 percent.
Five of the positives were staff; four were students. Officials say they will incorporate new yellow zone school sites in the testing process beginning next week.