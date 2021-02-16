‘Please Try Again Later:' Vaccine Shortage Leaves Millions of High-Risk NYers Frustrated

What to Know Three million people over age 16 with qualifying underlying conditions became eligible for their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, joining 7 million+ other New Yorkers already eligible

New Yorkers with certain underlying health conditions that leave them at higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 became eligible to sign up for vaccine appointments over the long weekend. Many were met with frustration, as state officials had warned would likely be the case.

The latest group to become eligible for shots in New York is made up of roughly three million people between the ages of 16 and 64. Those New Yorkers join an ever-expanding pool that now includes about 10 million people, fewer than 2 million of whom have received a first shot to date because of supply issues.

Qualifying New Yorkers could start signing up at state-run sites for appointments Sunday, a day before they were eligible to receive first shots, while those looking to get dosed at city-run sites got their first opportunity to schedule appointments Monday. Some of the most vulnerable New Yorkers -- from cancer patients to pregnant women to those with diabetes and weakened immune systems, among other pre-existing health conditions often found themselves in a tireless cycle of hitting "refresh" and "refresh" as they waited, frustrated, by their computers.

Others tried to make appointments at retail pharmacies, which started accepting those late last week. Paul Grandinetti of Shoreham, Long Island, went that route Sunday. He thought he hit the jackpot when he was able to make an appointment at a local Walgreens. But a few hours later, he was told he wasn't eligible for the vaccine at the pharmacy even though he's in the state's new eligible group.

That's because Grandinetti is 63 years old -- and pharmacies are only vaccinating people 65 and older. For now, people like Grandinetti can only book appointments at state- and city-run vaccination sites.

Those who tried to book appointments online at state-run sites online encountered a no less frustrating -- and perhaps at times more so -- process. They could check a box indicating they had a qualifying health condition, but repeated attempts to schedule an appointment at any number of the thousands of distribution sites often yielded a message that said, “Due to high volume, appointments can’t be made at this time for this location. Please try again later.”

"That's just disheartening all the way around," Grandinetti said. "How long do we have to keep banging away at computers to try to get this?"

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the problem is not going to ease until the state gets far more than 300,000 first doses a week from the federal government. The White House is in the midst of a roughly 25 percent increase in weekly allotment to states for a three-week period, which is expected to boost supply by about 60,000 doses a week.

State and local officials, while appreciative, say that's a drop in the bucket. The weekly allocation hasn't increased nearly enough to keep up with the pool of eligible people, which continues to expand even as many of those who became eligible more than a month ago are still waiting to get their initial shots.

Aside from the frustrating lines -- virtually or otherwise -- there is confusion surrounding where and when to get a shot. As Grandinetti learned, just because one is eligible doesn't mean one can get dosed at any vaccination site. The state and city have a glut of options as far as where to get a shot, but there are different rules and requirements surrounding different programs. That creates confusion.

Cuomo said he expects the challenges to persist at least through April, if not June, as the unprecedented vaccine rollout navigates early glitches and hurdles.

The largest of the three eligible categories in New York to date has been Phase 1b. Those people, including people age 65 and older, first responders and support staff, grocery workers, corrections officers, educators, public transit workers and homeless shelter staff and residents, earned eligibility on Jan. 11. Starting Feb. 2, Cuomo allowed local governments to add restaurant workers and food delivery staff, as well as NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission licensed drivers, to that same category. New York City did that, as the return of indoor dining loomed.

For the first time in months, NYC restaurants welcomed back customers indoors, with 25 percent capacity. Come Sunday, the dining curfew will also be pushed back to 11 p.m. NBC New York's Ray Villeda reports.

Many restaurant workers in New York City weren't able to get their first shots before indoor dining resumed at 25 percent capacity citywide on Friday. The latest influx of eligible New Yorkers may only complicate their efforts to do so.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has allocated half of appointments at the newly opened Citi Field mega-site to restaurant and TLC workers (the other half to Queens residents), but last week, the site only had the supply to do roughly 200 shots a day. That is expected to ramp up considerably this week, but the "ramp up" has been far more incremental than the city's capacity to administer vaccinations.

The process is expected to accelerate in faster increments over the course of the next month. The two largest state-run vaccination sites to date are scheduled to open in Queens and Brooklyn next week, each with the capacity to inoculate 3,000 people a day and each benefiting from specially allocated first doses from the feds to ensure supply. Those sites are intended to serve historically underserved communities and are being developed under a new federal partnership that is expected to expand to additional sites over the next eight weeks or so.

In honor of Black History Month, a look at how part of that history is spreading mistrust of the COVID vaccine through the Black community. NBC New York's Erica Byfield reports.

Meanwhile, first supply continues to trickle in. As of Tuesday, the city had fewer than 60,000 first dose shots left on hand. City-run sites have administered 93 percent of all first dose supply they've received to date. So far, more than a half-million people who live in New York City or are eligible to be vaccinated there because of work have gotten one shot. About 350,000 have received both.

At the same time officials at all levels of government work to refine and expedite the vaccine rollout, the reopening process has ramped up considerably. In addition to allowing the return of limited indoor dining in New York City, Cuomo has pushed back the indoor service curfew to 11 p.m. He said over the weekend he would also apply that curfew extension, which took effect Sunday, to casinos, pool halls, gyms and other New York State Liquor Authority-licensed businesses.

Coming next week: the limited reopening of large venues and arenas with fan testing requirements for the first time since the March shutdown. The Barclays Center has already been cleared to host fans at its game Feb. 23, while the Knicks are hoping to do the same for theirs at Madison Square Garden the same day. New York City middle schools will also resume in-person learning next week.

As nightlife and daily activities increase, so too must transit access. Cuomo said Monday that the four-hour overnight subway shutdown that has been in place since the onset of the pandemic will be halved starting Feb. 22.

“Hospitalizations and the positivity rate continue to decline, and with the holiday surge now in our rear-view mirror, we must keep taking steps to further re-open the economy safely and responsibly,” Cuomo said in making that announcement.

New York's progress over the last month is reflective of a nation that is still working to climb down from the winter surge that drove record-breaking daily COVID numbers in U.S. cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Statewide hospitalizations are down to just about 6,600 as of Cuomo's latest report, a roughly 2,500 patient decline from the 9,273 admissions peak on Jan. 19.

Still, the governor, along with Mayor de Blasio and the nation's top health experts, are wary. They fear more contagious strains that have emerged abroad and made their way to the U.S. will lead to higher infection rates at a critically vulnerable time, with the country trying to simultaneously recover from the latest surge and kick its vaccine rollout into an ever higher gear.

Detected U.S. cases of the more transmissible U.K. variant have boomed to nearly 1,200 across 40 states in a matter of weeks and are likely far underreported. The even more complex South African variant has now been found in at least nine states. Cuomo said it was recently found in a Connecticut resident hospitalized in New York City, but there's not yet evidence of its spread in the Empire State.

"We're deeply concerned about these variants, they're the x-factor right now," de Blasio said on WNYC Friday. "I think it's fine to take those incremental steps. I want to see our economy come back but if at any point the data suggests we got to take a step back for a time, we got to listen to that and react."

Concern at the national level over the variants prompted the CDC late last week to issue new guidance for reopening schools to in-person learning. Late last month, one Connecticut superintendent told parents the state department of health had warned schools to prepare for the chance of a need to switch all-remote come March, should the U.K. strain become predominant and lead to a case explosion.

With new COVID-19 variants from the U.K., South Africa and Brazil now spreading, doctors are rushing to vaccinate as many Americans as possible before more mutations arise. Dr. Natasha Bhuyan, a regional director of One Medical, joined LX News to talk about why vaccines are so important right now and how she encourages her patients to overcome their skepticism about it.

Overall, vaccines are expected to protect against the variants that have emerged and the new ones that will over time. Of greater concern, top federal officials say, is that they could lead to new case explosions at a critically vulnerable time for the country, with the goal of herd immunity via vaccination many months away.

To date, the U.S. has administered nearly 53 million total vaccine doses, more than 14 million of those second doses, according to CDC data. The nation continues to lead the world in both coronavirus cases and deaths, with those numbers standing at more than 27 million and 488,000, respectively, according to NBC News data.