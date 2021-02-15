NYC Subways Resume Some Overnight Service Next Week

Overnight subway service in New York City gets an additional two hours starting next week, moving the transit system closer to a return to the 24-hour operations in place prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 22, the previous nightly shutdown for four hours will be reduced by two hours. Instead, trains will stop running every night between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. to continue disinfecting work started in May of last year.

For the past nine months service had been suspended nightly between 1 and 5 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the news at a briefing Monday alongside Metropolitan Transportation Authority CEO Patrick Foye and New York City Transit interim president Sarah Feinberg.

The change in overnight service is part of a phased reopening of subway service, Foye said. A date was not provided for a return of 24-hour service for the city.

Cleaning and disinfecting work will continue to take place overnight for all the agency's trains, Feinberg said Monday.

New York City subways will shut down from 1 am to 5 am starting May 6th so the MTA can clean subway cars. Andrew Siff reports.