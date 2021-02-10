NYC's 24/7 Mega-Site Opens at Citi Field (at 35x Less Daily Capacity); US Variant Cases Soar

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo says NYers age 16+ with underlying conditions are vaccine-eligible starting Feb. 15; they'll have to bring some sort of proof of their comorbidity and the state will audit local systems

NYC officials say any of the three forms of validation are acceptable; city residents with qualifying comorbidities can begin scheduling appointments the day they become eligible, on Monday, Feb. 15

State-run sites are accepting appointments for people with pre-existing conditions starting Sunday, though the first shots won't be until Monday at the earliest; first dose supply remains an issue

New York City's newest 24/7 vaccine mega-site opens Wednesday at the Mets' Citi Field, one that will reserve half its appointments for eligible Queens residents and the other for TLC licensees and food delivery workers, but the number of those available will be wildly lower than the mayor's initial goal of 7,000 a day.

That had been the plan just to start. The stark reality is limited first dose supply that will contain the number of initial shots administered daily at the hub to just 200 a day through its opening weekend, city officials said.

The Yankee Stadium site that opened last week for Bronx residents only offered 15,000 appointments in its first week. All were filled. That, though, is a jointly state- and city-run site, while the Citi Field one is city-run only.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says he wants to see more vaccine shifted to the Queens stadium and vowed that would happen in the days ahead, adding, "The goal is to target the efforts where there's a particular need, and there's a particular need in Queens, and we'll keep moving vaccine in that direction as we get it."

Yet another New York City mega-site opens Wednesday at the Mets' Citi Field but it will come nowhere close to reaching Mayor Bill de Blasio's vaccination goals due to persistent supply shortage. NBC New York's Katherine Creag reports.

At the same time New York City, along with the rest of the tri-state area, fights for more first vaccine doses, the number of U.K. strain cases in the U.S. is exploding. According to the CDC, there are now 932 reported cases of that variant, known as B.1.1.7, in 34 states -- a 35 percent increase in known cases since Sunday.

Locally, New York accounts for 59 of those, New Jersey for 31 and Connecticut for 17, though tri-state officials the actual number of variant cases are likely much higher than reported. The CDC says the U.K. strain could predominate in the U.S. by March, potentially leading to another spring spike in cases and hospitalizations just as the nation begins to climb down from its unprecedented holiday surge.

The head of the CDC warned the highly transmissible variants could reverse recent drops in U.S. coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, which broke pandemic single-day records upon records last month at the height of the surge. Any influx in cases could ultimately also add to its world-high death toll, which stands at more than 466,000 as of Tuesday, according to an NBC News tally.

New York City, the first epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., may account for about 5 percent of that toll if not more. State data puts the confirmed death toll for the five boroughs at just below 20,000, though both the CDC and other experts have said thousands upon thousands of more deaths may be virus-connected.

That reality, combined with the still searing pain from the grimmest local days of the pandemic and the emerging variant threat, fuel heightened urgency around a vaccination rollout that has officials -- and the public -- frustrated at every turn.

Not sure how the process works? Or when you might be able to get an appointment? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

De Blasio says New York City could vaccinate up to a half-million people a week if it had the supply. To date, the five boroughs have administered well more than 1 million total shots, the vast majority (69 percent) of those first doses. City-run programs have administered 94 percent (716,000-plus) of the first doses delivered to those sites to date. It has been operating under a week-to-week scenario regarding vaccination; as soon as the shipments arrive, supply runs low.

Demand is only going to expand in the coming days, with New Yorkers age 16 and older with qualifying underlying conditions adding millions more to the statewide eligibility pool (which stands around 7 million now) starting Monday. In New York City, those soon-to-be eligible people won't be able to even try to schedule an appointment until the date they become eligible -- and with wait times stretching past mid-April as is across the state, many could be waiting months for shots.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says people with pre-existing conditions can start trying to sign up for appointments at state-run sites a day earlier, on Valentine's Day. His team has warned to expect a bumpy launch, at best, with the mad "crush" of newly eligible New Yorkers likely to pose perhaps the biggest stress test to date on the already taxed and still young vaccination appointment system.

People will also have to bring proof of their comorbidities to their appointments -- either a doctor's note, medical documentation or some other attestation of one's diagnosis, Cuomo has said. New York City will accept any of those.

As the site that the mayor called a "game-changer" opens, the state is expanding vaccine eligibility to residents with certain underlying conditions. NBC New York's Ray Villeda reports.

Cuomo is looking to other allowable means to help boost supply, including reallocating unused first doses for the federal nursing program. There are about tens of thousands of those, he said. The CDC remains adamantly opposed to using reserved second doses as first doses at this point, the governor said Tuesday, and unless that changes, the mayor's request to do so will stay denied.

Statewide, more than 2.5 million total vaccine doses have been administered to date, including 1.8 million-plus first doses. Roughly 10 percent of New Yorkers have received at least a first dose, Cuomo said Tuesday. About 92 percent of the first dose allocation received to date has been used. That's why it's so difficult to get an appointment in the near future, even as eligibility continues to expand.

A bit more of a boost is on the way, though -- Cuomo said Tuesday the White House pledged another 5 percent boost in weekly allocation to states over the next three weeks on top of the roughly 20 percent increase promised over the same time period. Cuomo said the feds would also directly allocate to qualified community centers in states above and beyond the states' allocations, which will provide further assistance. There will be 1 million of those doses sent nationwide.

See the full list of underlying conditions that qualify NYers for vaccine eligibility

It's not clear how many will be allocated to New York City or state -- or neighboring New Jersey, where the governor has also repeatedly said limited first dose supply has hampered his state's rollout. On the plus side, the vaccinating effort has accelerated considerably in just the last few weeks, Gov. Phil Murphy says.

As of Tuesday, more than 1.1 million total vaccine doses have been administered in New Jersey, including 860,000-plus first shots. The state took nearly 40 days to hit the first half-million vaccinations but just 16 days to reach another half-million.

With new COVID-19 variants from the U.K., South Africa and Brazil now spreading, doctors are rushing to vaccinate as many Americans as possible before more mutations arise. Dr. Natasha Bhuyan, a regional director of One Medical, joined LX News to talk about why vaccines are so important right now and how she encourages her patients to overcome their skepticism about it.

Nationally, the rollout is picking up as well -- and is expected to do so more as new vaccines come to market, including Johnson & Johnson's promising single-dose vaccine. Tri-state officials have described that one as a game-changer.

More than 43 million vaccine doses have been administered to date across America, roughly 69 percent of the total doses delivered, according to the CDC. Nearly 10 million people have received both shots, giving them what experts and health officials hope will be full inoculation against this ever-mutating virus.

Existing vaccines are largely expected to work against new variants and ones that will emerge over time. But evidence is mounting that having had COVID-19 and recovered doesn't necessarily protect a person from getting reinfected with one of the variants. People also can get second infections with earlier versions of the coronavirus if they mounted a weak defense the first time, research suggests.

Scientists still think reinfections are fairly rare and usually less serious than initial ones, but recent developments around the world have raised concerns.

In South Africa, a vaccine study found new infections with a variant in 2 percent of people who previously had an earlier version of the virus.